RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A Nevada man was arrested after police say he committed two brazen home invasion robberies, then stole an Amazon delivery truck and crashed into multiple cars as he led authorities on a chase throughout a Southern California city. Riverside police were able to use GPS tracking to locate the stolen truck. The suspect drove over a median and crashed into multiple cars before driving onto State Route 60. He was arrested after he ditched the truck and tried to climb a freeway barrier wall. The 32-year-old man from Las Vegas could face charges including attempted murder, robbery, carjacking and DUI.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO