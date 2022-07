The Brewers have rattled off three straight wins against the Rockies since coming out of the all-star break. In those three games, they scored 25 runs. However, they have relied heavily on the bullpen the last few days as Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff, and Eric Lauer all posted short starts. With Aaron Ashby set to take the mound in game four, the Brewers have a TBA for the starting pitcher in game one against the Twins. However, they have just recalled Ethan Small from Nashville, and it is likely he gets the start Tuesday night.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO