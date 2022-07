CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to identify a woman who robbed a southwest Charlotte business at gunpoint. The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, July 24 at the Dollar General store in the 6200 block of South Blvd. Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers said a woman in a hoodie and Louis Vuitton facemask entered the business and pointed a gun at the employee behind the counter.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO