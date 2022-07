Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be sidelined at the start of training camp after undergoing an appendectomy. Burrow’s surgery to remove his appendix came as a surprise to the team and fans alike. Fortunately, Zac Taylor provided an important update on the star quarterback’s status following his procedure. Via Ben Baby, Taylor revealed the procedure was a success and that Burrow will be discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO