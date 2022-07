CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon that left a 16-year-old girl injured. The teenager, whose name was not released because of his age, faces two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

