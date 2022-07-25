ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, NY

Snowy owl babies hatch at Seneca Park Zoo’s for the first time ever

By Panagiotis Argitis
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WHkD7_0gsOifQK00
(Image Courtesy of Monroe County)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A pair of snowy owls have been hatched at Seneca Park Zoo for the first time ever, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Monday.

The snowy owelets hatched on June 29 and July 4 this year. Snowy owls are rare in zoos and are considered vulnerable by scientists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v4XYH_0gsOifQK00

“This has been an exciting year for Seneca Park Zoo, with the successful birth of two giraffe calves, a litter of Canada lynx and now two snowy owl owlets,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “I’m happy to welcome these hatchlings to the Seneca Park Zoo family and thank the expert zookeepers and staff who work so hard every day to ensure the welfare and good health of all our animals.”

Mom Winter was hatched in 2011 and came to Seneca Park Zoo in 2012 from the Bramble Park Zoo in South Dakota. Dad Tundra was hatched in July 2013 and came from Pennsylvania.

According to zoo officials, both owlets are in healthy condition and being fed by their parents.

“The owlets are doing great,” said Seneca Park Zoo Director Steve Lacy. “Both female and male adults, Winter and Tundra, bring them small mice. They are growing rapidly, and within a few months, we expect them to be indistinguishable from their parents.”

The babies reside in the Rocky Coasts region of the Zoo, and zoo guests are just beginning to get their first glimpses of them. Seneca Park Zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. across the week.

Comments / 0

Related
CITY News

Rochester's nicest ice and who makes it

Cristallino Premium Ice elevates the humble ice cube and area cocktails with science and art. If you’re spending $10 to $20 on a cocktail, you want every element to be pristine — right down to the ice. That’s why dozens of local restaurants and bars are turning to Cristallino Premium Ice, which specializes in making crystal clear ice cubes and other custom shapes, elevating the humble...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Tornado Touches Down In Western New York

It's been a humid and rather uneventful summer in terms of the weather for Western New York and New York State as a whole. That has changed in the last 7-10 days, as rain and thunderstorms have swept through the region. Another round of strong thunderstorms raced through Western New...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
Monroe County, NY
Lifestyle
State
South Dakota State
City
Rochester, NY
News 8 WROC

Fairport family locates missing service dog Merlin

FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A Fairport family has found its service dog that disappeared. Members of the family say the dog was rescued and is in healthy condition. FAIRPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — A Fairport family is searching for their service dog that disappeared hours after arriving home for the very first time.
FAIRPORT, NY
visitrochester.com

Things To Do in Rochester, NY This August

Make the final days of summer memorable when you visit Rochester and the Finger Lakes this August! Check out this list of some of the special events and activities happening in the area this month. Fun at Festivals. August 2-4 | Fairgrounds in Rush, NY. August 5-6 | St. Stanislaus...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seneca Park Zoo#Zoos#Owl Babies#Snowy Owl#The Zoo#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Family Activities#The Bramble Park Zoo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

A popular WNY pizza place with a big social following is expanding

KENMORE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Macy's Place Pizzeria, a popular Cheektowaga pizza spot with a large following on Instagram, is now expanding with a second location coming soon. Macy's Place announced on its social media platforms Monday that it will be opening Macy's Place Pizzeria 2.0 in Kenmore. The new location will be taking over Jacobi & Sons at 3100 Delaware Avenue and is expected to open in September.
KENMORE, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Macy’s Place Pizzeria Adding Second WNY Location

Buffalo is known for many things and excellent pizza is certainly one of those things. Here in Western New York, we have Buffalo-style pizza, which features slightly thicker crust, extra cheese, sweet tomato sauce and cup-and-char pepperoni. It’s not exactly the healthiest pizza you’ll come across but Buffalonians adore it...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Pets
96.9 WOUR

4 Of The Best Places To Get Ice Cream In America Are Here In New York State

Here in the United States, we love our ice cream. Where can you find the best in America? 4 New York State ice cream shops are where experts say to go. We live in a wonderful time period for ice cream. Why? You can literally get ice cream at any supermarket, ice cream shops scattered all over Upstate New York, you can find it at gas stations off of the highways and thruways, and you can even get it delivered to you via DoorDash or GrubHub.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
websterontheweb.com

Waterfront Art Festival returns this weekend

Are you familiar with the history of the annual Waterfront Art Festival?. It feels like the festival has been regular Webster summer event for like, forever. But actually, Webster’s only hosted the Waterfront Art Festival since 2015, when organizers had a falling out with their original hosts at the Canandaigua City Pier. When they chose to move it to North Ponds Park in Webster, our community warmly welcomed the event, and it quickly became a summer favorite.
WEBSTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Monroe County sheriff creating coalition for public safety in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter is on a mission to get lawmakers on the same page in an effort to make Rochester safer. “We’re failing at public safety,” Baxter said. “There are people out there right now that are an extreme threat to our community, an extreme threat to our community that are not detained and we can’t detain them. And that’s not reasonable.”
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright spot: Surprise reunion

Rochester, N.Y. — Our bright spot shines on a very special surprise reunion for golfing great, Nancy Lopez. Nancy was in Rochester this weekend to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Rochester Rotary Sunshine Camp. She toured the camp this morning and yesterday addressed Rotarians and golfers prior to an all-women's tournament at Locust Hill Country Club.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Parking problems at the hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Here is a Good Question about finding parking at local hospitals. Before you say, ‘it can't be that big of a deal', just listen to this concern from one woman. She said:. “We are writing because we have a question for Strong's Wilmot Cancer...
ROCHESTER, NY
wglt.org

Nursing homes are suing friends and family to collect on patients' bills

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lucille Brooks was stunned when she picked up the phone before Christmas two years ago and learned a nursing home was suing her. "I thought this was crazy," recalled Brooks, 74, a retiree who lives with her husband in a modest home in the Rochester suburbs. Brooks' brother had been a resident of the nursing home. But she had no control over his money or authority to make decisions for him. She wondered how she could be on the hook for his nearly $8,000 bill.
ROCHESTER, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy