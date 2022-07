A Leitchfield woman has been injured in a single-vehicle crash on Brandenburg Road. Wednesday morning at approximately 1:00, Leitchfield Police Department Detective Kevin Smith, Grayson Co. Deputy Sean Fentress, the Leitchfield Fire Department and EMS responded to the accident at 1017 Brandenburg Road. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found that a Ford Focus, being driven north by 47-year-old Jill Clemons, left the roadway and traveled in a ditch line — and briefly on the sidewalk — before striking a driveway culvert.

LEITCHFIELD, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO