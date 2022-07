NEW YORK — An off-duty NYPD police officer was robbed of his firearm early Wednesday after a crook ran up to him and asked, “Are you a cop?” police sources said. The officer was unloading the trunk of his car on Barretto St. and Garrison Ave. in Hunts Point about 12:30 a.m. when the suspect stormed up to him.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 6 HOURS AGO