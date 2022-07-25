ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

In Beaverton, a Little Night Music

By Joe Cantrell
orartswatch.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIF YOU CREATE IT, THEY WILL COME. And on Saturday afternoon and evening the crowds flocked to Beaverton Night Market, the first of two such free events scheduled for this summer. (The second will be Saturday, August 13.) The market, which draws together a broad spectrum of Washington County’s...

www.orartswatch.org

Comments / 0

Related
orartswatch.org

Exquisite corps: Akiho’s Pillars

Last Tuesday we were treated to one of the biggest shows of Chamber Music Northwest’s New@Night series: Andy Akiho’s Pulitzer Finalist opus Seven Pillars, written for (or perhaps with) Sandbox Percussion. This show–along with the previous week’s insane performance of Crumb’s A Journey Beyond Time, which had over 120 percussion instruments–represented some of the best offerings for percussion music at this festival.
PORTLAND, OR
lakecountyexam.com

Free concert at the Capitol July 30

The Salem Philharmonia Orchestra and Oregon-born singer/songwriter Slater Smith will perform a free concert at State Capitol State Park on Saturday, July 30 starting at 11 a.m. The concert is free, and attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, blanket, and picnic lunch, spread out on the grass in the Capitol Mall area of State Capitol State Park and enjoy the performances that are scheduled to celebrate the 100th year of Oregon Parks.
OREGON STATE
orartswatch.org

Three win 2022 Ford Family fellowships

Portland artists Brenda Mallory, Arvie Smith, and John Houck have been named 2022 Ford Family Foundation Fellows in the Visual Arts, the foundation announced Tuesday. The three were chosen from a field of 175 applicants, and each receives an unrestricted $35,000 award. The annual fellowships, which began in 2010, are...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

NW Natural Street of Dreams’ luxury home tour has its first vineyard setting

Construction crews in the Pacific Northwest know how to get the job done in any weather, but some seasonal surprises can throw a monkey wrench into the works. Custom homebuilders on the 2022 NW Natural Street of Dreams luxury home tour this spring had to hammer through heavy rain in March, followed by April’s record precipitation and a day in which snow piled high enough to cover a stoop to a front door.
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Owners of Don & Jo’s Drive-In to celebrate 40 years of business

Mike and Connie Zumstein will celebrate 40 years of serving up burgers and milkshakes on Aug. 10 as their business, Don & Jo’s Drive-In, marks four decades of service in the community. The couple took over the Ridgefield-based business in 1982 after Don and Joanne Zumstein, Mike’s parents, passed...
RIDGEFIELD, WA
WWEEK

Elephants Delicatessen Is Moving Into the Former Beaverton Bargarten Space

A sprawling Beaverton restaurant recently vacated by Bargarten—part of the legacy of beloved Der Rheinlander—has attracted another long-standing Portland food brand. Elephants, the business that has been serving deli staples to Portlanders on their lunch breaks since 1979, is taking over the space at 2905 SW Cedar Hills Blvd.
BEAVERTON, OR
orartswatch.org

Exquisite Gorge II: Power!

You cannot define electricity. The same can be said of art. It is a kind of inner current in a human being, or something which needs no definition. – Marcel Duchamp. HYDROPOWER. WIND POWER. SOLAR POWER. WILL POWER. All of these topics loomed large when talking to Bonnie Meltzer, the last artist I visited in the context of Maryhill Museum’s 2022 Exquisite Gorge II project. She chose to focus on power generation and transmission, a creative move that captures a defining element of the Columbia Gorge landscape and the river as a whole, both visually and economically. It is also a timely topic in an era when calls for renewable energy have become more urgent in light of the impending climate catastrophe. And it is a potential reference to the obstruction from the fossil fuel industry that is not willing to yield profits regardless of scientific data pointing to the damage wrought on the planet. In the lineup of 11 works by different fiber artists, Meltzer’s sculpture features Section 9, located close to Pendleton, with The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation as her community partner.
PORTLAND, OR
Gresham Outlook

'Odd Duck' spotted at Gresham Red Sunset Park

Quartet of Muscovy ducks are living at popular East County park alongside native species. Bird watchers and duck lovers should flock to Gresham's Red Sunset Park to spot a variety of water fowl, including an "odd duck" that isn't commonly found in these parts. Gresham photographer Carol Zyvatkauskas snapped photos...
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

ABC's Rob Marciano in Portland to cover Pacific NW heat

PORTLAND, Ore. — ABC's Senior Meteorologist and former KATU Chief Meteorologist, Rob Marciano, is in Portland covering the heat wave hitting the Pacific Northwest. Marciano is reporting for World News Tonight and Good Morning America. KATU News caught up with him Wednesday afternoon before going live with David Muir.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxpipeline.com

Portland Spirit Presents Cascade Locks to Portland Sternwheeler Repositioning Cruise | Includes Transport, Dining, Amazing Columbia River Gorge Views

One of the most exciting cruises offered bi-annually is our repositioning cruise when the sternwheeler moves from Portland to Cascade Locks and vice versa. Join us as we cruise the Willamette and Columbia Rivers and go through the locks at the Bonneville Dam. Enjoy the signature landmarks of the Columbia Gorge including Multnomah Falls, Bridge of the Gods, Vista House, Cape Horn, Beacon Rock and more.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

The Indian Food Scene Is Thriving on the Westside. Here Are Some of Our Favorite Restaurants.

For many Americans, Indian food equates to London-style curry house fare, with rich, creamy, frequently mild curries and garish red tandoori meats. Increasingly, offerings have grown more diverse, following an influx of immigrants from southern Indian states. Several examples of this new wave of South Indian restaurants have clustered in Portland’s western suburbs.
PORTLAND, OR
hillsboroherald.com

Ralph Brown Comes Home With Ultimate Act Of Community

On May 3rd, 2022, the body of Ralph Brown, along with his car, was pulled from the Willamette River at Rogers Landing Park in Newberg, Oregon. He was found almost a year after leaving his Cornelius, Oregon home. His wife Carol tried to stop him from driving as he was beginning to struggle with Sundowners Syndrome and no longer had a license.
NEWBERG, OR
KOIN 6 News

Free AC units delivered in MultCo, 1000+ warehoused

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A truckload of air conditioning units from the Oregon Health Authority arrived at Portland Open Bible Community Pantry Monday, a drop point for distribution to other non-profits to help people in need avoid the dangers connected with this summer’s heat wave. The City of...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

August likely to bring relief after heat wave

PORTLAND, Ore. — People in the Pacific Northwest are trying to stay cool while a heat wave this week brings the hottest temperatures seen so far this summer in Portland. Relief from the stretch of triple-digit weather this month will likely come in August, with temperatures appearing to hold in the 80s.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

After Remaining Empty for 30 Years, an Iconic Northwest Portland Building Is Gone. What Other Ghosts Remain?

In May, a long-empty commercial building at the corner of Northwest 23rd Avenue and Northrup Street disappeared with the swing of a wrecking ball. Until 1992, the low-slung masonry structure contained a beloved late-night hangout, Quality Pie. But as the Alphabet District morphed from a string of low-rent housing and one-tap taverns into a cluster of boutiques and top-flight restaurants, the building remained dark.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Fish-and-Chip Shop Rock Paper Fish Has Reopened in Northwest Portland

Rock Paper Fish, the pandemic pivot fish-and-chips joint, has reopened in a new location. The fast-casual collaboration between Micah “Little Big Burger” Camden, Portland-raised NFL star Ndamukong Suh, and third-generation RingSide Steakhouse owner Craig Peterson started frying up seafood once again at 2309 NW Kearney St. However, unless you happened to wander by the storefront or subscribe to RingSide’s emailed newsletter, you may not have heard about the move.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Crowds flock to the Oregon coast to beat the heat

SEASIDE, Ore. — During heat waves, the Oregon Coast is always a popular spot to cool off. On Tuesday, communities like Seaside drew crowds from across the Pacific Northwest. "The heat! It’s 100 degrees in Ridgefield. It’s beautiful at the beach, never been to Seaside before. So we figured we would come check it out," said Mike Taylor.
SEASIDE, OR

