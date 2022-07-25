In Beaverton, a Little Night Music

You cannot define electricity. The same can be said of art. It is a kind of inner current in a human being, or something which needs no definition. – Marcel Duchamp. HYDROPOWER. WIND POWER. SOLAR POWER. WILL POWER. All of these topics loomed large when talking to Bonnie Meltzer, the last artist I visited in the context of Maryhill Museum’s 2022 Exquisite Gorge II project. She chose to focus on power generation and transmission, a creative move that captures a defining element of the Columbia Gorge landscape and the river as a whole, both visually and economically. It is also a timely topic in an era when calls for renewable energy have become more urgent in light of the impending climate catastrophe. And it is a potential reference to the obstruction from the fossil fuel industry that is not willing to yield profits regardless of scientific data pointing to the damage wrought on the planet. In the lineup of 11 works by different fiber artists, Meltzer’s sculpture features Section 9, located close to Pendleton, with The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation as her community partner.

