Four-Time NBA All-Star Remains An Unrestricted Free Agent

By Brett Siegel
 3 days ago

Paul Millsap, a four-time NBA All-Star, remains unsigned in NBA free agency.

Making the All-Star Game four straight seasons from the 2013-14 season through the 2016-17 season, Paul Millsap was one of the best frontcourt players in the NBA with the Atlanta Hawks. Now, Millsap still remains unsigned in NBA free agency as we approach August.

Millsap, 37, is definitely nearing the end of the line in his career, but his experience and ability to shoot from the perimeter still makes him a notable name available for contending teams around the league looking to fill out the back-end of their roster.

A potential future Hall-of-Famer, Paul Millsap has always been a steady product his entire career and while his production has declined in recent years, his veteran leadership is something that can still make an impact for any team in this league.

Spending seven seasons with the Utah Jazz to begin his career, Millsap then joined the Atlanta Hawks in 2013, spending four seasons in Atlanta and making the All-Star Game every single year he was there.

Following the 2016-17 season, a year in which the Hawks lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Washington Wizards, Millsap left Atlanta to join the Denver Nuggets, where he ended up spending four more seasons before joining the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the start of last season.

The veteran forward ended up finishing the 2021-22 season with the Philadelphia 76ers after being included in Nets-76ers trade that involved James Harden and Ben Simmons.

In a total of 33 games last season, Millsap averaged 3.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and shot 39.1% from the floor in about 11.4 minutes per game.

He may not be able to contribute much anymore, even in a bench role, but Paul Millsap is an experienced leader that could prove to be very valuable for virtually any team in this league. It would not be shocking to see him remain a free agent through the start of the season and join a contender at some point in the middle of the 2022-23 season.

