ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Did you know that flooding is a leading cause of death in many disasters? Sweetwater County has a long history of flash floods that have destroyed property and severely damaged many of our communities’ homes and businesses. Flash floods are naturally unpredictable and often occur without warning. In the event of a forecast of severe thunderstorms, Sweetwater County Public Health, in coordination with Sweetwater County Emergency Management and the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, will release updates and useful information to the public in a timely manner including identifying locations to avoid and where individuals can fill their own sandbags.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO