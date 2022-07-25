ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE 'This Is Awesome' Show To Premiere On 7/29

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 2 days ago

A new WWE series is coming to Peacock. WWE and Peacock announced a new series "This is Awesome" premiere on Peacock on Friday, July 29. The show will be hosted by Greg Miller and feature WWE...

411mania.com

Roman Reigns Comments On Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Says SummerSlam Match With Brock Lesnar Is Their Last

Roman Reigns was asked his thoughts on Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE and whether his feud with Brock Lesnar ends at Summerslam today. Reigns was outside of NBCUniversal’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza signing autographs and taking pictures with fans when YouTube creator RainmakerNYC asked Reigns a few questions about his match with Lesnar at Sunday’s show, McMahon’s retirement last Friday and more.
WWE
ComicBook

Ronda Rousey Makes a Non-Televised Appearance on WWE RAW

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey made a surprise appearance on Monday Night RAW, but only for those in attendance. The capacity crowd at Madison Square Garden witnessed Rousey confront Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. after the duo provoked the women's locker room to make them leave the ring. "I'm sick of the disrespect," Doudrop said. "And I am not leaving this ring unless someone makes me." Rousey would then make her entrance and put Doudrop in an ankle lock, leading RAW announcer Corey Graves to ask why she's here. While the brand split is not as strictly enforced as it used to be these days, Rousey herself is a member of the SmackDown roster.
WWE
411mania.com

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins Pulled From WWE Summerslam, Details On What Happened

During today’s episode of The Bump, it was announced that the match between Seth Rollins and Riddle has been pulled from Summerslam this Saturday. According to WWE, Riddle suffered a brachial plexus injury (a stinger) and hasn’t been cleared to wrestle. However, Fightful Select reports that Riddle is...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage News On Tonight’s WWE Raw Return To MSG

Recently, “Fightful” reported that a return was planned for tonight’s edition of Monday Night “Raw,” live from Madison Square Garden in New York. Tonight is also set to be Rey Mysterio’s 20-Year WWE Anniversary Show. WWE executives were told that tonight’s 07/25 edition of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wrestlingrumors.net

New Report On How Unhappy Vince McMahon Was With His Son Shane

Call it an in the air future? WWE, and the wrestling world, have been shaken up by the retirement of Vince McMahon. Despite what you might think of him, McMahon was the driving force in wrestling for a very long time and what he said or did could change the industry in an instant. That was the case on both the large and small scales, which seemed to be the case with a popular name.
WWE
ComicBook

Roman Reigns Addresses Vince McMahon's WWE Departure on WWE Raw

Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman were the first members of Monday Night Raw to officially address Vince McMahon's departure from WWE during Monday's episode. After a brawl between The Miz and Logan Paul, the show officially got underway with a promo from The Bloodline. Heyman did most of the talking, joking that the sound guy was "next on the list" to leave the company after his microphone started cutting out. He then proceeded to tear down Brock Lesnar ahead of Reigns' match with "The Beast" this Saturday at SummerSlam.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Fans Think Johnny Gargano Will be Surprise Seth Rollins Opponent at SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam is just a few days away, but today the event received a big shakeup, as WWE announced Riddle wasn't medically cleared to compete against Seth Rollins. Many were excited for the match, both because of the talent involved and the fact that it was one of the few rematches on the card. Rollins would then issue an apology to fans for not having a match on the card and said it was all out of his control, and then Triple H chimed in and said "I hear you". That's significant because Triple H is now the head of WWE Creative, and while there are a few names in the mix for Rollins' SummerSlam opponent, one name that is popping up quite a lot is Johnny Gargano.
WWE
ClutchPoints

One storyline Triple H should kill on each of WWE’s brands

In case you haven’t heard, Paul “Triple H” Levesque has officially been handed chief creative control over the entirety of the WWE Universe, from RAW and SmackDown to NXT, Main Event, and even NXT Level Up. His time away from the company to recover from his heart condition effectively served as the calm before the […] The post One storyline Triple H should kill on each of WWE’s brands appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE
The Ringer

Who Is on Roman Reigns’s Level? Plus ‘SummerSlam’ Predictions.

Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian kick off this week’s show by discussing the impact that Vince McMahon has had on wrestling fans and content creators (4:24). Then they discuss how good Raw was with Logan Paul and the Miz kicking off the show (19:57), celebrating 20 years of Rey Mysterio (0:00), and Roman Reigns carrying Theory on the mic (39:11). We close with Evan sharing his top five wrestlers (62:32) and SummerSlam predictions (75:08)
WWE
Fightful

HOOK Wins FTW Championship On 7/27 AEW Dynamite, Powerhouse Hobbs Turns On Ricky Starks

HOOK is a champion, and there seeming to be trouble in paradise for Team Taz. On the July 27 edition of AEW Dynamite, Ricky Starks successfully defeated Danhausen in an FTW Championship match. Moments later, Starks called for another opponent, to which fellow Team Taz member HOOK would answer the open challenge. HOOK would make quick work of Starks, submitting him with a standing redrum to win his first ever championship in his wrestling career.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Fans Speculate on a Potential Mystery Opponent for Seth Rollins at SummerSlam

Seth Rollins vs. Riddle has been "postponed." As revealed on WWE's The Bump, Riddle has suffered a brachial plexus injury following Rollins' attack on Monday Night Raw, and is not medically cleared to compete at this weekend's WWE SummerSlam. Fightful Select has since reported that this is a storyline injury, and the working plan is for Rollins vs. Riddle to now happen at WWE Clash at the Castle in September. The report also says that the postponement is due to "creative adjustments," and Rollins is still expected to travel to Nashville for the biggest party of the summer.
WWE
Fightful

Tony Khan: I'm Amused That Changes To WWE, People Think The Landscape Will Magically Change

WWE has undergone big changes since July 22 when it was announced that Vince McMahon was retiring as CEO. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were named Co-CEOs of the company. Vince also retired as head of creative with Triple H assuming all creative duties in the company. The appointment of Triple H led to many fans commenting on how wrestling would change now that Triple H, who famously put value in Independent talent during his time leading NXT, was head of creative and talent relations.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Tonight

Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is set to take place from Madison Square Garden, and it will be the go-home Raw for the SummerSlam premium live event. Fightful Select reports that WWE had travel set for Edge for Raw tonight, but some elements of his travel had been canceled. It’s not known exactly what that means or if that will affect him being on the show.
WWE
Fightful

AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 8/1 (Taped On 7/27)

AEW taped the August 1 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on July 27 ahead of AEW Dynamite. Full spoilers (courtesy of Wrestling Headlines) are below. AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers For 8/1 (Taped On 7/27) Julia Hart defeated LMK. Leila Grey defeated JC. The Factory (QT Marshall, Anthony Ogogo, Aaron Solo,...
WWE
