Man pleads guilty in 2016 high profile Prattville murder case

By Marty Roney, Montgomery Advertiser
 2 days ago
PRATTVILLE —A Prattville man has pleaded guilty to felony murder in a high-profile Prattville case.

Willie Foster, 36, entered the plea before Circuit Judge Sibley Reynolds in what has become a complicated and confusing case.

Foster was charged in May of 2016 with capital murder, murder, robbery and fraudulent use of a credit card in the death of Carol Parker Nunnery, 72, a well-known downtown resident. Foster has been in jail under no bond since his arrest on May 26, 2016. No bond is standard in a capital case.

The capital murder, murder, robbery and fraudulent use of a credit card counts were dismissed as part of the plea deal. The state is recommending a 20-year sentence. Foster appeared before Reynolds wearing blaze orange jail garb, restrained with handcuffs.

"How do you plead?" Reynolds asked him.

"Guilty, sir," Foster responded.

The confusing part comes with the defense stating in open court Monday that Foster did not kill Nunnery. The state presented to Reynolds what they thought the evidence would show.

"During the commission of a dangerous felony, he killed Carol Nunnery," said Assistant District Attorney Josh Cochran.

Terry Luck, one of Foster's defense attorneys, had a different version.

Carol Parker Nunnery:Suspect accused in Prattville capital murder case ruled incompetent, won't face death penalty

"Willie was present during the commission of a dangerous felony when Mrs. Nunnery was killed by someone else," Luck told the court.

The felony murder statute has an accomplice element, Chief Assistant District Attorney C.J. Robinson explained after the proceeding.

"Under Alabama law, as it covers felony murder, if a defendant is present during the commission of a dangerous felony, and a person is killed in the presence of the defendant during the commission of that dangerous felony, the defendant is guilty of felony murder," Robinson said.

The serious felony was robbery, he said.

"Willie was there, he profited from the felony, but he didn't kill Mrs. Nunnery," Luck said. "But under the law he is guilty of felony murder."

Foster's arrest warrant reads that he caused the death of Nunnery by “… a blunt object and or a vehicle …”

Nunnery’s body was found off of County Road 3 near Autaugaville. A short time after a passerby discovered her body, Nunnery's car was found in Prattville off of Highway 14, records show.

Foster and Nunnery knew one another. He had worked for her at her home as a handyman or doing yard work.

In August, Reynolds ruled that Foster was mentally incompetent to face the death penalty. Mental evaluations put Foster's IQ at 64. And while Alabama law has no IQ requirement when it comes facing the death penalty, federal law bars the death penalty for people with an IQ below 70.

Foster's plea agreement says he will offer truthful testimony against any co-defendants. No one else has ever been charged in the case.

That may change, Robinson said. The case was investigated by the Autauga County Sheriff's Office. The DA's office has asked that the case be reopened, based on new evidence brought forth during the plea negotiations.

"There is evidence we were unaware of," Robinson said. "So we have asked the sheriff's office to circle back and look at the case again. Findings from the investigation will be presented to a future session of the Autauga County Grand Jury and that panel will determine if any more indictments are handed down."

Is the state taking advantage of a mentally disabled Black man to get a conviction in a case where the victim was a well-known and well-connected white resident of Prattville?

"Absolutely not," Robinson said. "If we were taking advantage of Willie Foster, we would have continued with the capital murder prosecution. We never would have accepted any new evidence in the case that may have pointed to his having less involvement in Mrs. Nunnery's murder."

Nunnery was active in The Autauga Creek Improvement Committee, which touted the creek's recreational possibilities. She was also involved in other charitable efforts in town. Her home was near Prattville Kindergarten School and she had a habit of keeping tabs on things by riding around the area on her golf cart.

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

