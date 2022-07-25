Upstate man arrested for Criminal Sexual Conduct

An Upstate man has been charged following a sexual assault incident earlier this month. The Spartanburg Police Department says, the alleged sexual assault happened at the Forever Yung Day Spa, the night of July 14th. Police say, 52 year old Dock Anoldis Pilgrim was identified as the massage therapist.

He's charged with 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Assault. Investigators believe that Pilgrim may may have had other victims. The investigation is ongoing so no further details have been released. Anyone with info is asked to contact the Investigation Division of the Spartanburg Police Department at 864-596-2065.