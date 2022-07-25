ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, ME

Teen girl’s chilling final posts in weeks before she was killed by ‘boy she knew’ are revealed

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
The US Sun
 3 days ago
THE teenage girl who was allegedly killed by a boy she knew shared chilling social media posts in the weeks before her death.

Brooke McLaughlin, 14, was found dead by her mother in their home in Mount Vernon, Maine, on July 18.

Maine teen Brooke McLaughlin was found dead in her Mount Vernon home on July 18 Credit: Facebook
The 14-year-old's death has been ruled a homicide Credit: khrfuneralhomes
Brooke's mother discovered her deceased daughter's body in their Mount Vernon, Maine, home Credit: ABC WMTW

Months before her tragic death, Brooke shared a Facebook post with the lyrics of rock band Hinder's single Better Than Me, whose music video depicts a dysfunctional young couple at their home.

" I think you can do much better than me, after all the lies that I made you believe, guilt kicks in and I start to see the edge of the bed where ur nightgown used to be I told myself I won't miss you but I remember what it feels like to hold you.

"I really miss your hair in my face and the way your innocence stays and I think you should know this…. You deserve much better than me~ Better than me~ Hinder," she ended the post.

In a second May post, Brooke shared: "I don’t wanna live without you, I don’t wanna even breath, I don’t wanna dream about you, wanna wake up with you next to me, I don’t wanna go down any other road now I don’t wanna love nobody but you."

On Saturday, an unidentified 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with Brooke's murder.

Police confirmed Brooke knew her alleged killer; however, they failed to provide additional details on their relationship.

The suspect is being housed at the Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

Brooke was a seventh-grade student at Maranacook Community Middle School in Readfield, where teachers remembered her as a "resilient student".

She was described as loving animals, especially her pet bearded dragon lizard.

Brooke's friend, Shaley Baker, told the Portland Press Herald that she was "goofy and fun".

