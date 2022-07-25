ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville man paralyzed after home-invasion robbery, 2 charged with attempted homicide

By Katie Delk
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 2 days ago

A man is paralyzed from the neck down after a home-invasion robbery at The Enclave Apartments in Gainesville.

It's at least the second such incident in as many weeks being investigated by the Gainesville Police Department.

Cedric Cohens II, 20, of Gainesville, and Kob'ie Archer, 21, of Lake City, have been charged with attempted homicide and home-invasion robbery with a firearm. Two other unknown individuals were involved in the robbery, according to court records. The crimes are punishable up to life in prison and carry a minimum 25-year sentence if convicted.

Woman killed in home robbery: 3 people charged in home-invasion murder. Police also charged the man defending his home

Shooting: GPD arrest 4 involved in Sunday's downtown shooting. 3 are charged with attempted homicide

Gainesville police say that Cohens and Archer agreed over Facebook Messenger to rob Adam Christmas, Jr., who knew the suspects for about a month.

An arrest report states that Cohen told police the group was seeking money and drugs, specifically cocaine and marijuana.

On June 27 around 9 p.m., police said the group orchestrated a set-up where Cohens would hang out with Christmas. When it was time for Cohens to leave, he exited and let the other armed men inside, the GPD report said.

Christmas was pistol-whipped and dragged into his bedroom and was held at gunpoint, he told police. He suffered a contusion to the back of the head and a laceration.

Hearing commotion, Adam Christmas Sr. woke up and went into his son's room. Police say that one of the defendants shot Christmas Sr. in the back, severing his spinal cord. A doctor of UF Health Shands Hospital declared that the dad is now paralyzed from the neck down.

The arrest report states the men made off with $2,000, weed, cocaine and paraphernalia.

Upon their arrest, Cohens told police that Archer repeatedly said that he "had to shoot." He also investigators he didn't know co-defendants but later changed his story, stating the men conspired together. He claimed he did not know anyone would get hurt.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville man paralyzed after home-invasion robbery, 2 charged with attempted homicide

