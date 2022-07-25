ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, NY

Jefferson woman, 79, killed after vehicle strikes flatbed truck in Delaware County

By Neal Simon, Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin
 2 days ago
New York State Police said a Schoharie County woman was killed July 21 in a two-vehicle crash that also forced the closure of a state road in Delaware County for about six hours.

Margaretville-based State Police said RoseMarie J. Windisch, 79, of Jefferson, was pronounced dead at the scene of the state Route 23 crash in the Town Roxbury.

Troopers said Windisch's vehicle was eastbound at about 10:30 a.m. when it crossed into the opposite lane of traffic and struck a Curtis Lumber flatbed truck, which was unable to avoid the collision.

Police said the truck driver was treated at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown for non-life-threatening injuries.

Following a cleanup, the road was reopened shortly before 5 p.m., troopers said.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Spill Response Team, along with the Grand Gorge Rescue Squad and the Roxbury Fire Department, assisted State Police.

