Janet Jackson's dance moves, The O'Jays farewell show: 5 highlights from Cincinnati Music Festival

After a two-year hiatus, the Cincinnati Music Festival returned in a big way this past weekend.

With performances by Janet Jackson, Charlie Wilson, The O’Jays, After 7, Ari Lennox and more, the event saw a total attendance of 78,000 people Friday and Saturday, according to a press release.

Joe Santangelo, the festival's producer, said the final day of Cincinnati Music Festival drew the largest Saturday crowd to Paul Brown Stadium in the event's history.

Relive the festivities with our list of five fantastic moments below.

Andrew J Brady turns into a dance floor

The Andrew J Brady Music Center transformed into a dance floor on July 21, the first night of the Cincinnati Music Festival. In between performances by Arin Ray, BJ the Chicago Kid and Ari Lennox, DJ Vader Mixx kept guests out of their seats.

One woman stole the show – and the hearts of audience members – with her dance moves to Too $hort's 2006 hit, "Blow the Whistle."

In case you missed it, Enquirer reporter Haadiza Ogwude live-tweeted Thursday night's shows. Check out her Twitter thread here.

Tank's swoon-worthy moment

In between his already steamy performance, R&B singer Tank pulled off his shirt, resulting in a collective swoon amongst some of his more devoted fans.

Keyshia Cole stands in for Fantasia

Keyshia Cole was a surprise addition to the festival's Friday night lineup, filling in for Fantasia.

Festival organizers announced on Facebook July 21 that Fantasia was "heartbroken" to be missing the event. The "When I See U" singer did not say why she was no longer performing.

However, many fans on social media applauded Cole's performance, especially as a last-minute addition.

Janet Jackson does 'the Mary'

Janet Jackson has shown love to fellow R&B star Mary J. Blige before, and her Saturday performance at Paul Brown Stadium was no different.

During her performance of "That's the Way Love Goes," fans were happy to see the 56-year-old superstar do "the Mary," Blige's signature swaying dance move.

On social media, many attendees also praised Jackson for dancing through her roughly two-hour set despite the heat.

The O'Jays give their final Cincinnati performance

Those who stuck around after Janet Jackson's performance got to see The O'Jays' last Cincinnati concert.

The Ohio-bred R&B group is currently on its farewell tour, which included a stop at the Cincinnati Music Festival.

The O'Jays came on stage after Jackson on Saturday, surprising many fans who were expecting the "Control" singer to be the last performer.

They will continue their farewell tour through Sept. 8, with stops in Detroit, Atlanta, New York City, Washington, D.C. and Memphis.