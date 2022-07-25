ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Virgin River'

By Caroline Bologna
 2 days ago

“Virgin River” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The fourth season of the soapy romantic drama premiered on July 20 and continues the story of midwife and nurse practitioner Mel Monroe and her brushes with love and heartbreak in a small California town. The new season consists of 12 episodes.

Continuing its long streak on the trending list this summer, “Stranger Things” is the second most popular show of the moment. Season 4 of the sci-fi horror series dropped in two installments, with the first seven episodes out on May 27 and the final two on July 1.

"Virgin River" on Netflix.

A number of reality shows also made the ranking. “Alone” is a survival competition show from History, while Lifetime’s “Married at First Sight” follows couples who agree to wed the first time they meet.

Meanwhile, “Blown Away” is a glassblowing competition show that initially premiered on the Canadian channel Makeful but is now a Netflix series. The third season dropped on July 22 to positive reviews.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

10. “The Umbrella Academy” (Netflix)

9. “Married at First Sight”

8. “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous” (Netflix)

7. “All American: Homecoming”

6. “Blown Away” (Netflix)

5. “Alba” (Netflix)

4. “Alone”

3. “Resident Evil” (Netflix)

2. “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

1. “Virgin River” (Netflix)

