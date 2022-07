LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police say there were reports of a shooting near near Frenger Park Wednesday afternoon. The park is a few miles north of New Mexico State University. A department spokesman says a person was injured and flown to a hospital in El Paso. This happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday. ABC-7 is working The post Shooting near Frenger Park appeared first on KVIA.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 21 HOURS AGO