Alpena, MI

Northern Michigan man charged for murder of 2-year-old

By Scott Nunn
The News Advocate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA northern Michigan man was charged with felony murder on July 25 in the death of a 2-year-old girl that occurred last...

manisteenews.com

UpNorthLive.com

Glennie man charged for 2-year-old's death

ALPENA, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Glennie man has been charged in connection with a dead 2-year-old that was brought into MyMichigan Hospital on Friday, according to the Michigan State Police Alpena Post. Aaron Trout, 31, has been charged with one count of homicide-felony murder, for the death of the child.
GLENNIE, MI
WILX-TV

Two year old death under investigation by MSP

ALPENA, Mich., (WNEM) – Death of 2-year-old under investigation, Michigan State Police (MSP) arrived at MyMichigan Hospital at the request of Alpena Police Department on Friday, July 22. The 2-year-old’s residence was identified as being in Alcona County and a suspect was identified after an investigation was performed by...
ALCONA COUNTY, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

“Give up my bear tag?”

“Give up my bear tag?” I heard myself say over the phone. “I have been waiting for two years for this hunt and you want me to give up my tag?”. The call came out of the blue and the caller ID said: “Randy McPherson” Answering the phone I was pleased to hear from a friend and fellow Centershot board member. “Doc, do you have any hunting spots for this year’s bear hunt?” “No, all tags are taken, what’s up?” I replied. “I have this Pastor friend, John Skipworth, I would like to bring him along as he has never shot a bear. Won’t you let him have your bear tag? You have already shot four bears and if you need meat for your Wild game dinner, I’m sure he would give you the meat.” he bargained. “Alright if he will agree to that, I will be Chief fishing guide and dishwasher in camp,” I replied not knowing anything about him.
ROSCOMMON, MI
The Saginaw News

Massive military exercise returning to Northern Michigan in August

GRAYLING, MI - A massive military exercise is slated to take place in Northern Michigan in August. The country’s largest National Guard Bureau-sponsored military exercise, “Northern Strike 22-2,” is scheduled to be held on Aug. 6 - 20 this year across Northern Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC). The NADWC is centered around the Camp Grayling Maneuver Training Center and the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center.
GRAYLING, MI
WNEM

Mountain lion spotted in Lincoln neighborhood

Here are the top stories we are following for Friday afternoon, July 22. East Tawas and Tawas City police officers rescued a resident trapped inside a house fire. Here are the top stories we're following today. Fire danger elevated due to high temperatures. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. High temperatures...
Manistee County, MI
