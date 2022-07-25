Northern Michigan man charged for murder of 2-year-old

“Give up my bear tag?” I heard myself say over the phone. “I have been waiting for two years for this hunt and you want me to give up my tag?”. The call came out of the blue and the caller ID said: “Randy McPherson” Answering the phone I was pleased to hear from a friend and fellow Centershot board member. “Doc, do you have any hunting spots for this year’s bear hunt?” “No, all tags are taken, what’s up?” I replied. “I have this Pastor friend, John Skipworth, I would like to bring him along as he has never shot a bear. Won’t you let him have your bear tag? You have already shot four bears and if you need meat for your Wild game dinner, I’m sure he would give you the meat.” he bargained. “Alright if he will agree to that, I will be Chief fishing guide and dishwasher in camp,” I replied not knowing anything about him.

ROSCOMMON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO