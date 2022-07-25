How to keep your pet safe during triple-digit heat

For this photo of Good Things Grocery in Lockhart, photographer Melanie Grizzel sought to show owners Taylor and Austin Burge while also capturing their storefront’s surroundings on the Caldwell County Courthouse square. “I really wanted to show the community of it—how close they are to other shops, what a fun place it is to walk around,” says Grizzel, who lives in Austin, about 30 miles north of Lockhart. The Burges started selling groceries inside their other Lockhart business, Chaparral Coffee, during the pandemic. Finding a demand for local produce, meats, and prepared foods—such as homemade pimento cheese—they opened Good Things Grocery in the nearby town of Martindale in late 2020, followed by this Lockhart location on Commerce Street in December 2021. Read about Good Things and other mom and pop shops across Texas in “Come In, We’re Open.”

