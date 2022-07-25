HP Exec Ellen Jackowski Joins Mastercard as Chief Sustainability Officer

CEO of tech company Digilus Technologies LLC, Saahil Kumar Chathrath, shares his tips for starting a successful startup. Entrepreneur: "You have to sell the idea well and be passionate about it (...) You have to have that hustle to sell that first idea and build that team" Entrepreneur's second piece of advice focused on acquiring customers, employees, external collaborators, strategic partners, and investors. "You can't do everything on your own. But if you can influence your partners to help you, that helps a lot," he says.

