HP Exec Ellen Jackowski Joins Mastercard as Chief Sustainability Officer

By PYMNTS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEllen Jackowski joined Mastercard on Monday (July 25) as the company’s chief sustainability officer, responsible for “further integrating Mastercard’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy into the organization,” according to the company press release. Jackowski joins Mastercard from HP, where she was the chief impact...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mastercard#World Economic Forum#Sustainability#Hp#Esg
