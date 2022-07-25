ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Could a recount be possible in the Montgomery County Executive race?

By Tom Fitzgerald
fox5dc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The waiting game in Montgomery County continues nearly a week after the Maryland Primary as voters still don't know who has won the battle for county executive. The latest numbers show incumbent Democratic County Executive Marc Elrich has a small lead with...

www.fox5dc.com

Comments / 2

Related
rockvillenights.com

David Blair maintains lead in latest Montgomery County Executive election results

Businessman David Blair is still in first place in the 2022 Democratic Montgomery County Executive primary race, after another day of vote canvassing at the Germantown campus of Montgomery College. When the Montgomery County Board of Elections released the latest totals at 11:00 PM last night, Blair was up to 44,722 votes (39.33%), and runner-up Marc Elrich still a close second at 44,577 votes (39.21%). Believe it or not, no votes will be counted today! Canvassing of mail-in ballots will resume Friday at 10:00 AM at the college.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Montgomery County, MD
Elections
Montgomery County, MD
Government
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
bethesdamagazine.com

Leading Montgomery County Council candidates await the final numbers as ballot count continues

This story was updated at 10:30 a.m. July 28, 2022, to include comments from Laurie-Anne Sayles. As election workers and canvassers continue to count mail-in and provisional ballots this week, most political observers are keeping an eye on one close race: the Democratic primary for county executive in which challenger David Blair holds a slim lead over incumbent Marc Elrich.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WTOP

Montgomery Co. Council approves bill for all-gender, single-user restrooms

Montgomery County legislators have unanimously approved a measure establishing gender-inclusive, single-user restrooms in public and facilities run by the Maryland county. Bill 4-22 requires for at least one single-user restroom, available regardless of a person’s gender identity, to be provided in places of public accommodation and county-owned buildings. The legislation also mandates signage be visible designating the restroom as gender-inclusive.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Legislature#Politics Local#Election Local#Fox#Dc#The Maryland Primary#Democratic
WDBJ7.com

Virginia flags lowered Thursday in honor of late senator

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Flags will be lowered in Virginia Thursday in honor of former Virginia Senator Charles Waddell. Waddell died last week at age 90. He had represented Loudoun County in the Virginia Senate for 26 years. Governor Glenn Youngkin’s flag order reads as follows:. In accordance with...
VIRGINIA STATE
mocoshow.com

County Council Unanimously Approves Legislation to Establish Gender Inclusive Restrooms in Public and County Facilities

From the Offices of Councilmember Sidney Katz and Council Vice President Evan Glass. Rockville, Md., July 26, 2022—Today the Council unanimously approved Bill 4-22, which establishes a requirement for at least one, single-user restroom located in certain places of public accommodation, including County-owned buildings, be made available regardless of gender. The new legislation also requires signage designating gender inclusive restrooms. Councilmember Sidney Katz and Council Vice President Evan Glass are the co-lead sponsors of this legislation, which is cosponsored by the full Council.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NBC Washington

Montgomery County Reaches ‘High' COVID Community Level

The spread of COVID-19 has reached the "high" status for Montgomery County, Maryland, according to the county's website. Data shows there have been 12.7 COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents in the past seven days that ended on July 25. Those hospitalizations, combined with 404 new cases reported on Tuesday, have brought Montgomery County from the "medium" to "high" COVID-19 community level.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
sungazette.news

Va. Republican biggies to turn out for 8th District challenger

A number of big names within the Virginia Republican political leadership are slated to turn out in support of 8th District U.S. House of Representatives contender Karina Lipsman in coming days. Party officials say the Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears is slated to participate in an Aug. 1 fund-raiser ($250 for...
VIRGINIA STATE
mymcmedia.org

Council Hears Clashing Public Views Over Firearm Bill

The Montgomery County Council heard various testimonies on Tuesday in favor and opposition of an expedited bill that would prohibit the possession of firearms in or near places of public assembly, with certain exemptions. Expedited Bill 21-22, first introduced after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York’s gun law,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Elrich’s slim lead narrows against Blair in Montgomery County executive race

As the counting of mail-in ballots continues Monday, here’s where the vote count stands in key local races as of a mid-day update by the State Board of Elections. Incumbent Marc Elrich of Takoma Park’s slim lead of 276 votes has narrowed to 141 votes over Potomac businessman David Blair in the Democratic primary for Montgomery County executive, according to the state elections board’s release of weekend tabulations.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Licensed Attorney Sentenced to Prison For Defrauding Medicaid in Scheme Involving Personal Care Services

Defendant Admitted Submitting False Timesheets Over Two-Year Period. Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Columbia: Susan Engonwei Tingwei, 44, of Silver Spring, Md., a licensed attorney, was sentenced today to 10 months in prison for defrauding the D.C. Medicaid program out of more than $100,000 in a scheme involving false claims about personal care services. The announcement was made by U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves, Wayne A. Jacobs, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office’s Criminal Division, Maureen R. Dixon, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General for the region that includes Washington, D.C., and Daniel W. Lucas, Inspector General for the District of Columbia.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy