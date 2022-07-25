ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland Rep. Ruppersberger tests positive for COVID-19

bigrapidsnews.com
 3 days ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger has tested positive for COVID-19,...

www.bigrapidsnews.com

Comments / 0

Ocean City Today

Counties with the worst commutes in Maryland

Compiled a list of the counties with the worst commutes in Maryland using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MARYLAND STATE
Morgan Messenger

Invasive spotted lanternfly expanding its range across our area

The range of the invasive spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula) continues to increase as it threatens fruit trees, hardwood trees and crops in a number of eastern states, including Pennsylvania, Maryland, West Virginia and Virginia. The insect was first found in Pennsylvania in 2014. The spotted lanternfly was first sighted in...
MORGAN COUNTY, WV
WTOP

Maryland education board helps counties struggling to hire and retain teachers

Conditionally certified teachers in Maryland have received an extension from the state’s Board of Education, giving them two more years to become fully licensed teachers. Maryland districts employed more than 3,500 conditionally certified teachers during the most recent school year, double the number employed five years ago, according to a statement from Mohammed Choudhury, Maryland’s state superintendent of schools.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Journal

Mining, waste disposal in rural Maryland enclave draw legal challenges

Some rural Maryland residents subjected for decades to sand and gravel mining and related industrial activity in their midst are challenging the continuation of one such operation originally approved more than 50 years ago. Tracey Garrett, a longtime resident of the Lothian area in Anne Arundel County, and Patuxent Riverkeeper...
MARYLAND STATE
Ocean City Today

See the stroke death rate in Maryland

Investigated the stroke death rate in Maryland using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Interactive Atlas of Heart Disease and Stroke. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. Public Schools ends mask mandate

Prince George’s County Public Schools — the last system in the D.C. area that required students and staff to wear masks — lifted that mandate in early July. WTOP has obtained a short email, dated July 1, that PGCPS sent to teachers and staff. It states the system was lifting its mask mandate — an announcement that has not been clear to many parents.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WBOY 12 News

Gas drops below $4 in some West Virginia counties

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — With gas trending downward across the United States, the $4 barrier has finally been broken in some places in West Virginia. West Virginia’s three northernmost counties, Hancock, Brooke and Ohio counties have average gas prices under $4 as of Tuesday, July 26, according to AAA. West Virginia’s state average, however, is still about 50 cents higher than those northern panhandle counties at $4.45. And West Virginia’s state average is still more than 10 cents higher than the national average with states like Texas, Mississippi, Georgia and South Carolina averaging under $3.90.
CLARKSBURG, WV
92Q

Election 2022: Maryland Primary Unofficial Election Results

  Updated 7/26/2022 8:58 AM EST A little over a week ago, Marylanders across the state went out to vote in what many are saying will be the most impactful election for our state in recent years. Because more people opted for mail-in ballots, results were delayed for a few days. However, we can now […]
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland teacher shortage could create challenges for parents

BALTIMORE -- Much of the United States is struggling with an extreme teacher shortage and Maryland is no exception.The State Board of Education said 5,516 teachers left in 2022. The majority of the educators voluntarily resigned and others left for a myriad of reasons including retirement.Cheryl Bost, the teachers' union president, has described the exodus as "a crisis.""I've been in this business for over 30 years, and I've never seen such shortages across the state. There might be doubling up of classes which doesn't help our students with their learning," said Cheryl Bost, president of the Maryland State Education Association.On...
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Mail-In ballot counting continues in Calvert, some races remain close

Prince Frederick, MD- Maryland held its Gubernational Primary Lection on July 19, 2022, three months behind schedule due to a court-imposed redistricting map after General Assembly Democrats were found to have gerrymandered it. Early voting began on July 7 and continued until July 14, 2022, with all those votes and election day votes “unofficially” tallied. […]
CALVERT COUNTY, MD

