The San Francisco 49ers have embraced a new era and declared they've moved on from veteran Jimmy Garoppolo to 2021 rookie Trey Lance as their starting quarterback. Garoppolo remained ahead of Lance on the depth chart for the majority of their one season working together, and the two routinely spoke fondly of each other up through this past winter when it first appeared that Jimmy G was about to be replaced as San Francisco's QB1.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 16 MINUTES AGO