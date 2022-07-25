ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Norwich City Council endorses city requests for new state grant program

By Claire Bessette
The Day
The Day
 2 days ago

Norwich ― The City Council quickly voted Monday morning to endorse three grant requests through the state’s new Community Investment Fund.

The fund is aimed at supporting projects in distressed municipalities.

To meet the opening round grant deadline, the council held a special meeting at 10 a.m. to endorse requests for $8 million for the projected $40 million new police station, $10.4 million to revitalize historic lower Broadway and $500,000 for brownfields renovations as part of a proposed $4.9 million renovation of the former Reid & Hughes building on Main Street.

Aldermen voted unanimously without comment to endorse the police station request and made few comments on the other two projects before unanimously endorsing each one separately.

After the meeting, Mayor Peter Nystrom said the city plans to seek additional state grant funding opportunities for the police station project, as the Community Investment Fund limits capital projects to a maximum grant of 20%. One idea would place the station on Mahan Drive on city-owned land between the Rose City Senior Center and the Ox Hill Road intersection, displacing the city’s skateboard park.

But Nystrom said he would prefer a downtown location, perhaps using the Bishop School on East Main Street, which would no longer be used under a proposed school construction project to be put to voters in November.

Police Chief Patrick Daley, who did not attend the morning meeting, said the need for a new police station never disappeared completely after voters soundly rejected a $33.4 million plan for a new police station in the former Sears department store in a November 2012 referendum. Daley said the need is “getting magnified each year,” lately with lack of locker room space for female officers.

When the CIF grant program was approved by the legislature in spring, Daley said it was a good time to revive the project.

Daley, Deputy Chief Corey Poore and other senior officers met behind closed doors with the City Council a week ago to discuss the idea.

The search for a site would start with the 2013 study that followed the referendum defeat. That study ranked the former Buckingham School site on Washington Street as the top site, but Daley said neighbors strongly opposed locating the police station there.

Other top sites in the study included land off John Edwards Drive behind the track; the Mahan Drive land; site of the former Greeneville School, now proposed for a new school; land off Prentice Lane behind Sandy Lane Apartments; the New London County Mutual Insurance building on High Street; the city ballfields on Mechanic Street and commercial property on West Thames Street.

“It’s too early to tell on sites, whatever works the best,” Daley said. “The committee put a lot of work into the study, so it makes sense to start there.”

Attached to Monday’s council agenda was a bullet point list of shortcomings with the current police station at 70 Thames St. overlooking Norwich Harbor. The 1980 station, “was undersized from day one,” the top point stated. The building cannot be expanded, there is not enough room for parking and it lacks meeting space for community outreach.

The current station is 22,000 square feet, but a needs study showed the station needs 51,000 square feet of space.

“The better equipped a police department is, the more their professionalism increases and quality of work grows,” the final bullet point stated. “All citizens regardless of their zip code should have access to a professional, impartial and fair-minded police department.”

c.bessette@theday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Stratford council asks Bridgeport peers to sell Sikorsky Airport to town

STRATFORD — Members of the local town council have appealed to their peers in Bridgeport to consider Stratford Mayor Laura Hoydick’s offer to purchase the city-owned, town-based Sikorsky Memorial Airport. “I know our council is unified in requesting the opportunity to be considered,” Christopher Pia, the Stratford Town...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
wshu.org

A former West Haven mayoral candidate intends to appeal his 2021 election lawsuit

A former West Haven mayoral candidate said he intends to appeal a Connecticut Superior Court decision over an election lawsuit. Republican Barry Lee Cohen filed a lawsuit challenging the results of the 2021 municipal election after losing to incumbent Democrat Nancy Rossi by just 32 votes. He claims there were issues to how absentee ballots were collected and counted after a recanvas.
Register Citizen

Long-dormant Manchester Parkade may soon have a developer

MANCHESTER — A Texas-based developer is the choice of the town’s redevelopment agency for revival of the long dormant “dark side” of the Manchester Parkade. The agency recommended that the town’s board of directors negotiate a development agreement with Anthony Properties of Dallas, town planning and economic development Director Gary Anderson said.
MANCHESTER, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwich, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Norwich, CT
New Haven Independent

New Homeowner Puts The Neighbor In Hood

Tamika Baines dreamed of owning her own home — then shed tears of joy as she realized that dream at a renovated former blighted property in Newhallville. That happened Tuesday afternoon on the front porch of the home Baines has purchased on West Hazel Street with the help of nonprofit Neighborhood Housing Service.
NEW HAVEN, CT
teslarati.com

Tesla cuts ties with Connecticut town that rejected potential showroom

Tesla is cutting ties with South Windsor, Connecticut, after the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously rejected the automaker’s proposal to open a showroom in the town. Direct-to-Consumer sales, which Tesla utilizes to help customers avoid the stressful process of dealing with dealership franchises, are illegal in Connecticut, and two town planners said the showroom would cost jobs and hurt consumers.
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Bristol Press

Marilyn's Pub will be closing its doors

BRISTOL – Owner of Marilyn’s Pub, Diane Baral, took to social media to confirm that the business would be closing. “Great run with my own money,” posted Baral. “10 years no grants just me was great 10 years babes! No favors needed here!”. When the Press...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

After massive bus fire, CT pulls electric fleet from service

One day after officials touted the passage of the Connecticut Clean Air Act, including plans for thousands of electric vehicles to hit the road, one of the state-run electric buses caught on fire over the weekend. The blaze engulfed a CTtransit bus in a Hamden parking lot Saturday morning, sending...
HAMDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whatever Works#Legislature#Commercial Property#Norwich City Council#The City Council#Reid Hughes#The Bishop School
Eyewitness News

‘Gift of Mobility’ closes doors, owner hopes program can live on

NORWICH, Conn. (WFSB) - A non-profit that’s helped hundreds of people across Connecticut for more than a decade is closing. The Gift of Mobility in Norwich is closing its doors after 14 years of operation. The program started in 2008, and its founder Phil Pavone has given away about 900 motorized wheelchairs.
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

CT Transit pulls entire electric bus fleet

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The state is pulling Connecticut Transit’s entire electric fleet off the roads after a bus caught fire in Hamden this weekend. The fire occurred in the CT transit parking lot on Saturday. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire, and residents will not be able to ride the […]
HAMDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Gussied-Up Gas Station Readies Brick Oven

Drivers fretting about gas prices may forget their worries at a new set of pumps on the way to Dixwell Avenue — with a slice of brick-oven pizza. The pumps belong to a chain of next-gen gas station-comfort-food centers called Neon Marketplace. The three-year-old company is planning to bring its new kind of ​“convenience” stations to Hamden, assuming it passes zoning muster.
HAMDEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
New Haven Independent

Klarides Navigates Primary Mine Field

Can a Republican with crossover appeal still win a statewide primary — without burning bipartisan and moderate bonafides needed to appeal to voters in a general election?. That question hovered unspoken beneath the back-and-forth among candidates in a debate held in New Haven Tuesday night. The debate took place...
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

East Hampton Officials Warn of Scam Impersonating Police Union

East Hampton police are warning residents to be careful of a scam in which an automated phone system is requesting donations to go to the town's police union. Officials said the automated systems states their name is John and the number is spoofed to appear as an East Hampton phone number.
EAST HAMPTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Republican candidate for governor unveils plan for CT’s economy

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - The Republican party’s candidate for governor of Connecticut unveiled his plan for the state’s economy. Bob Stefanowski held a news conference at Carrier Home Builders in Plainville on Tuesday morning. Stefanowski said that despite assertions that his opponent, Gov. Ned Lamont, has been a...
PLAINVILLE, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

Advocates Say Public Should Be Trained In How To Administer Narcan

With Fentanyl-involved overdose deaths continuing to rise through 2022, learning how to administer Naloxone, the synthetic drug used to help revive someone who has overdosed on an opioid, should be just as common as learning how to apply the Heimlich Maneuver or CPR, said Catherine Hazlett, program director or Fairfield CARES Community Coalition.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Register Citizen

Prosecutor’s catalytic converter stolen at CT courthouse in broad daylight, police say

A catalytic converter was stolen this week from a state’s attorney’s car parked in the juvenile courthouse lot in New Haven, state police said Wednesday. “They’re getting pretty brazen,” Connecticut State Police Trooper First Class Pedro A. Muñiz, a spokesperson for the agency, said of “cat” thieves who have caused untold expense and lost time to vehicle owners throughout the state.
NEW HAVEN, CT
The Day

The Day

New London, CT
4K+
Followers
341
Post
741K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Day

Comments / 0

Community Policy