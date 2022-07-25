ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

TPSO conducts Active Shooter Response Training for local teachers

houmatimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is pleased to announce that the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office spent three days last week training teachers from across the parish, in our Active Shooter Response Training. The training was offered by Sheriff Soignet through the Terrebonne Parish School Board, as a way to effectively train...

www.houmatimes.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
Community Policy