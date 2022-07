Explain what you believe to be the fundamental role of government?. Explain what you believe to be the essential role of the hospital board?. The hospital board’s role is to select the CEO and periodically evaluate his/her performance; review and approve the hospital system’s strategic plan and annual capital and operating budgets; and provide feedback to the CEO on our perspective of the community healthcare needs.

SARASOTA COUNTY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO