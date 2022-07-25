ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood of Appalachia? Carrie Furnace gets $7.6 million for movie studio

By Michael Machosky
nextpittsburgh.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust last week, hometown hero Billy Porter’s made-in-Pittsburgh directorial debut, the coming-of-age romantic comedy “Anything’s Possible” hit Amazon Prime — but it’s far from the region’s only connection to Hollywood. The Pittsburgh Film Office estimates that Western Pennsylvania saw about $330 million...

nextpittsburgh.com

