BOISE, Idaho — As Burk Minor looks around the lobby of the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, where pictures of hundreds of fallen wildland firefighters hang, he sees honor. "I get more foot traffic in here from the boots on the ground in the wildland community. They stop to see their fallen brothers and pay respect," Burk said. He is the executive director of the non-profit, which shares the stories of fallen wildland firefighters and support their families through a crisis.

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO