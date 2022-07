Tim Roth had a strong reaction when he first read the script for horror-thriller Resurrection (out July 29). "It was definitely a holy s--- moment," says the Reservoir Dogs and The Incredible Hulk actor. "You know: What is this? I had no idea what to make of it. I was traveling with my son at the time, and I gave it to him to read, and he said, 'You're doing it.' So, I said, 'Okay, I'm doing it.' Two of my sons were the same. I was like, 'Okay, I've got no say in this at all!'"

