ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Licking County, OH

Licking County Humane Society in need of donations after confiscating 80 small dogs

By Jarrod Clay
WSYX ABC6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Licking County Humane Society said it is in need of donations after it took 80 dogs and puppies from a Newark home last week. Since taking in the dogs,...

abc6onyourside.com

Comments / 1

Related
WSYX ABC6

Residents choose name of Columbus Division of Police's newest therapy dog

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After weeks of voting, residents have chosen the name of the Columbus Division of Police's newest therapy dog. Three names were selected from hundreds of Facebook comments: Maverick, Buckeye, and Archie. After more than 1,000 were tallied, CPD's therapy dog will be named Maverick. Maverick...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
Newark, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
City
Columbus, OH
County
Licking County, OH
Licking County, OH
Government
Licking County, OH
Society
Newark, OH
Society
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
WHIZ

Muskingum County Covid Cases On Rise

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio – Though mask mandates have been nationally lifted, cases of Covid-19 continue to rise nationally and in Muskingum County. The community levels in the county are higher than they have been in months. The new variants of the virus are believed to be the cause of...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Creating art with your companions for International Friendship Day

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — In honor of International Friendship Day coming up on Sunday July 31st, Anna Sokol from Art with Anna joins Good Day Columbus with a creative project to celebrate using recycled materials!. To find more work from Anna Sokol and check out her available classes, click...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Medical Treatment#Hills Science Diet
NBC4 Columbus

Rocky won’t stop fighting for a loving home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Rocky is a 1-year-old Siberian husky mix who has had a string of unfortunate circumstances. He was adopted when he was a puppy and then returned to the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center when the family moved to a home that no longer accepted animals. Rocky was adopted again, and then the exact situation happened again.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Spirit Halloween Coming to Empty Stores in Southern Ohio

OHIO – Spirt Halloween has reported several of its stores will be opening up in areas around Southern Ohio. Former Elder Beerman1730 River Valley Circle NorthLancaster, OH 43130. Chillicothe. Former Aldi 1075 North Bridge StreetChillicothe, OH 45601. Athens. Next to Dunhams1002 East State StreetAthens, OH 45701. Reynoldsburg. Former Babies...
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Time Capsule Recovered from Masonic Temple Fire To Be Opened￼

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The long buried time capsule recovered from the tragic January fire at the Zanesville Masonic Temple is being opened. The Lodge of Amity #5, along with the Mayor’s office and several community organizations will host a dinner and fundraising event Saturday for its opening. The...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WKRC

80 dogs rescued from brutal conditions in Ohio home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WBNS/CNN NEWSOURCE) - The Licking County Humane Society said it is in the process of seizing 80 dogs from a residence in Newark. Many of the dogs are in need of medical treatment and are not yet available for adoption, the humane society said. According to the humane...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Veterinary
sciotopost.com

Circleville – A 7,000 Dollar Lawn Mower Driven Off the Lot and Stolen from Rural King

Circleville – A 7,000-dollar piece of equipment was stolen from the local Circleville Rural king around 1 am on Tuesday. According to a press release police were called to Tractor Supply for an alarm drop. While on the scene officers noticed a lock had been cut off a fence and a tire lock had been cut off and removed off a Red Toro zero turn mower valued at around 7,000 dollars. Video footage showed how the man had stolen the vehicle, a white male who was wearing blue jeans and was shirtless cut the locks and somehow started the vehicle, he then drove it behind the store and traveled south into the tree line and west towards rail road track bridge behind Taylor Rental.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Body found along county Road 20 in Morrow county

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Morrow County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found Wednesday morning. The sheriff's office said the body was discovered on County Road 20 in Franklin Township at about 10:35 a.m. Ohio BCI is helping in the investigation.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Hiker found dead at cliffs in Hocking Hills

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person has died while hiking at Hocking Hills State Park on Wednesday. According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the person was hiking at Cantwell Cliffs. The person was believed to be walking off the trail near the main waterfall. ODNR officials said...
HOCKING COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Three young children found wandering the streets of Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— According to reports, officers with the police department were dispatched to the 500 block of East Main Street after a caller stated that they had found three small children walking down the sidewalk alone. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the individual, who said she found the young...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Hiker found dead in Ohio

ROCKBRIDGE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is investigating after a hiker was found dead at the bottom of Cantwell Cliffs Wednesday night. According to an ODNR spokesperson, the person was believed to be walking off the trail near the main waterfall. A camper found the person at the bottom of […]
HOCKING COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy