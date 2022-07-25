Licking County Humane Society in need of donations after confiscating 80 small dogs

Circleville – A 7,000-dollar piece of equipment was stolen from the local Circleville Rural king around 1 am on Tuesday. According to a press release police were called to Tractor Supply for an alarm drop. While on the scene officers noticed a lock had been cut off a fence and a tire lock had been cut off and removed off a Red Toro zero turn mower valued at around 7,000 dollars. Video footage showed how the man had stolen the vehicle, a white male who was wearing blue jeans and was shirtless cut the locks and somehow started the vehicle, he then drove it behind the store and traveled south into the tree line and west towards rail road track bridge behind Taylor Rental.

CIRCLEVILLE, OH ・ 23 HOURS AGO