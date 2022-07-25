Straight No Chaser

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mayson Jack’s complete-game shutout propelled Morgantown Post 2 into Day 3 of the American Legion baseball state tournament with a 1-0 win over Parkersburg Post 15 on Wednesday at Mylan Park. After a Tuesday night loss to underdog Buckhannon Post 7, Morgantown was...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) – Andrew Manley did it again for Parkersburg Post 15 on Wednesday. The former Ripley Viking baseball standout earned the win – a 4-2 decision over Berkeley County Post 14 – in a West Virginia American Legion State Baseball Tournament opener at Mylan Park’s Dale Miller Field.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Morgan, Hampshire, Grant, Kanawha, Clay, and Randolph counties offering three-dimensional (3D) digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) – Buckhannon Post 7 couldn’t dig out of an early hole in the West Virginia American Legion state tournament, falling 23-1 to South Charleston Post 94 at Dale Miller Field at Mylan Park. Buckhannon threatened in the first inning as Ryder Aman walked, then,...
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Oris Maynard Gaskins, 81, of Waldorf, Virginia, departed this life on Sunday, July 24, 2022. He was born on December 6, 1940, at Morgansville, a son of the late Gerald and Ellen Ford Gaskins. He is survived by his wife, Mary Maxwell Gaskins.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There will be a new West Virginia American Legion baseball state champion. Bridgeport Post 68 rallied to force extra innings and took a lead in the top of the ninth but lost in walkoff fashion as Berkeley Post 14 won 5-4 to stay alive in the tournament. Bridgeport saw its tournament run end quickly with two losses less than 24 hours apart in the double-elimination event.
LUMBERPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Braden Hamrick, the son of Myron and Nicole Hamrick of Bennetts Run Road, Lumberport, on June 19 presented his Eagle Scout Project of “Food for the Flock” located beside the Ten Mile Baptist Church Community Building on W.Va. 20 outside of Lumberport.
EGLON — Christopher Adam Behneman, age 22, of Eglon, entered eternal rest on July 21, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Christopher was born on July 25, 1999 to Adam Carl Behneman and April Dawn Kelley.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Putnam and Lewis counties offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at:
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The board of directors of the Lt. James W. Hotsinpiller, Jr. and Deputy United States Marshal Derek W. Hotsinpiller Scholarship fund has awarded five additional scholarships in 2022. The scholarship honors the memory of Jim and Derek Hotsinpiller. Jim was a member of the...
COSTA RICA — Kamdyn Newsome represented Garrett County on the international stage and earned a gold medal in the 2022 Pan American Taekwondo Cadet and Junior Championships held on June 29-30 in Heredia, Costa Rica. With her gold-medal performance in the “Palacia de los Deportes,” the future Southern Garrett...
Veterans agriculture training program workshop, 5:30-8 p.m., Mylan Park, Monongalia County Center, OWH high tunnel. Free workshop for veterans and agriculture educators interested in learning about agriculture. RSVP to tiffany@welcomehomewv.com or to 304-816-4854.
The Mountaineer men’s basketball team will face Purdue in the first round of the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, in Portland, Oregon. WVU’s second-round contest will take place on Friday, Nov. 25, against either Portland State or Gonzaga. Duke, Oregon State, Florida and Xavier are in the other half of the bracket in the eight-team event.
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — This summer, Marion County emergency officials have been teaming with Marion County Schools and other agencies to better prepare the county for an active shooter scenario or other emergency situation. The preparations began earlier in the summer when the Marion County Department of Homeland...
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont City Council appointed attorney Sean Murphy to the role of municipal judge Tuesday evening, taking the action following the death of former Municipal Judge Anthony Julian last week. Murphy, who was chosen from a field of four Marion County applicants, will serve in...
