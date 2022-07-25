Straight No Chaser

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — There will be a new West Virginia American Legion baseball state champion. Bridgeport Post 68 rallied to force extra innings and took a lead in the top of the ninth but lost in walkoff fashion as Berkeley Post 14 won 5-4 to stay alive in the tournament. Bridgeport saw its tournament run end quickly with two losses less than 24 hours apart in the double-elimination event.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO