Food & Drinks

Bride makes her own wedding cake to cut costs on the big day & people think it’s ‘the ugliest cake I’ve ever seen’

By Kaleigh Werner
The US Sun
 3 days ago
THE typical wedding cake is lined with icing, decorated with flowers, tiered, and topped with a miniature bride and groom.

For one bride who made her own cake, this was the vision but wasn't the result.

One bride's attempt to make her own wedding cake did not turn out well Credit: Reddit

A symbol of unity and celebration, to some people, cake cutting; is an essential part of the reception.

But what happens if the cake is lopsided and can barely stand on its own?

Reddit user Diced Tomatoes revealed this was the case for one bride who attempted to make hers alone.

The Knot reported that the average wedding cake costs around $500.

While trying to minimize wedding costs, the bride decided it wasn't worth the money to order a cake.

Yet one trial run may have had her regretting this decision.

Diced Tomatoes posted a picture of her experimental baking session, and people were appalled by the product.

The caption on the photo reads: "Fiancé and I are practicing our homemade wedding cake. ..Fail."

Something like a leaning tower of wedding cake appears in the picture.

Instead of smooth, spotless frosting, the cake is crumbly and clumpy.

Four long tooth pics stick out from the top where the bride appears to have tried putting a second layer over it.

"One of the ugliest cakes ever," one user commented.

Another assured her: "I’ve seen worse, you can do it."

Others suggested solutions to her cake problem: "Freeze your cake before icing it. I freeze the layers (at least partially, cut, fill the layers, and freeze again. You can then do a crumb coat, and smooth it out but doesn't have to be perfect. Then you can do your final icing after that's firmed up."

you’re killin me, smalls
3d ago

Yeah, it looks pretty bad. But at least the couple is responsible enough to not go into debt for the wedding. They’re starting off better than most.

Sue Mashburn
3d ago

People are critical. The cake is only a symbol and not to impress guest. Who cares what it looks like? Wedding cakes are not worth what they charge regardless of how pretty it is. You should never go in debt for a wedding.

Cheryl Koehler
3d ago

Everyone's a critic. So she made it herself? If she's proud of it that's what matters.

