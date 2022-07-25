ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Summer Storms Possible in Mountains, Inland Empire

By Maggie More
NBC Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe week is starting with some mopey Monday weather in Southern California, and the early morning cloud cover that extended from the coast toward the Inland Empire could bring some summer storms to the mountains later in the day. According to NBC4 meteorologist Belen De Leon, though the clouds...

Antelope Valley Press

State outlines plan for scaled-back giant water tunnel

SACRAMENTO — A new plan to reroute how water moves from wetter Northern California to drier Southern California would ferry some of it through a single, 45-mile underground tunnel, wrapping around the state’s existing water delivery system and dumping it into the main aqueduct that flows south to vast swaths of farmland and millions of people.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KXRM

VIDEO: Heavy rain causes widespread flooding in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — Flooded roadways and standing water have been reported across southern Colorado on Tuesday, causing major backups and dangerous conditions for drivers in El Paso and Pueblo counties. Near Fargo’s Pizza on Platte Avenue, a car became trapped in flood waters, with emergency crews responding to assist...
PUEBLO, CO
KTLA

The California amusement parks we’ve lost forever

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – News that the Great America amusement park in Santa Clara will be closing in the next 11 years may bring back memories of other California theme parks that have shuttered over the years. These are a few of the most memorable parks that are gone for good.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
9NEWS

Drivers watch as tornado crosses I-70 in eastern Colorado

SEIBERT, Colo. — Drivers in eastern Colorado saw quite the sight during a round of severe weather Tuesday afternoon. Multiple drivers and storm chasers captured video of a tornado crossing Interstate 70 near Seibert in Kit Carson County. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Special Weather Statement Tuesday...
COLORADO STATE
101.5 WPDH

Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State

Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale?. The United States Geological Survey says this part of...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: A deluge of rain is coming to parts of the state causing flash flooding concerns

After mostly dry weather on Monday, typical summer chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast on Tuesday. The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas have a 30-40% chance for rain on Tuesday and a similar chance on Wednesday. By early evening both days, most of the thunderstorm activity should be on the Eastern Plains where a couple storms could be severe with large hail and/or damaging wind. No severe weather is expected in the metro area.
DENVER, CO
KBOS B95

'Mysterious' Rock Circles Are Popping Up In California Deserts

Experts are puzzled by rock circles that continue to be uncovered in a Southern California state park. According to KTLA, there were over 500 of these unexplained formations found at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in San Diego County. The circles were all discovered within a 10-mile range. Their sizes vary between 5 and 12 feet in diameter, some more clearly shaped than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sierra Sun

Wildfire smoke impacting air quality at Lake Tahoe

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A wildfire burning out of control south of Yosemite National Park is impacting air quality Sunday morning at Lake Tahoe and the impacts will likely last for the next couple of days. The Oak Fire, burning in Mariposa County near Midpines, has grown to 14,281 acres...
TRUCKEE, CA
The Associated Press

Crews make progress against destructive fire near Yosemite

JERSEYDALE, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters continue to make progress against a huge California forest fire that forced evacuations for thousands of people and destroyed 41 homes and other buildings near Yosemite National Park, officials said Tuesday. Crews battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County got a break from increased humidity and lower temperatures as monsoonal moisture moved through the Sierra Nevada foothills, said a Tuesday night report by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. After minimal growth Monday and overnight, the blaze had consumed nearly 29 square miles (75 square kilometers) of forest land, with 26% containment on Tuesday, Cal Fire said. The cause was under investigation. “Although good progress continues on the fire, there is much work to be done,” Cal Fire said.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
ucr.edu

Rare bloom draws record crowds to UCR Botanic Gardens

It was the little plant that raised a big stink for a brief window of time. The UC Riverside Botanic Gardens drew record crowds over the past week with visitors from all over Southern California coming by to catch a glimpse and whiff of Little Miss Stinky. The rare corpse...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

These are the most rural counties in California

A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
CALIFORNIA STATE

