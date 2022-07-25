ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

ESPN FPI: Rutgers football to take a step back this season

By Kristian Dyer
 2 days ago
Rutgers football will be taking a step backward, at least according to ESPN FPI which has the Big Ten program with a worse record than last year.

ESPN’s FPI has Rutgers at 3.9 wins and 8.1 losses, leveling out for a 4-8 record. It would be considered a disappointing season for the Scarlet Knights, especially after going 5-8 a season ago.

This is the third season of what is a rather significant rebuild for Rutgers football under head coach Greg Schiano. In his first season back in 2020, the Scarlet Knights went a surprising 3-6. Last year, they went 5-8 and qualified for the Gator Bowl.

Until proven otherwise, however, there will be questions about Rutgers and their offense.

A revamped offensive line line should help things and two new additions at wide receiver (Syracuse transfer Taj Harris and West Virginia transfer Sean Ryan) should help balance the unit.

The season might well come down to the opener at Boston College on Sept. 3. According to FPI, Boston College is favored by 70.3 percent.

The Scarlet Knights are favored to beat Wagner (99.1 percent), at Temple (74.3 percent), Indiana (57.1 percent).

In their Big Ten opener, at home this season, Iowa is favored by FPI (69 percent) to beat Rutgers.

