KC Chiefs place rookie WR Justyn Ross on injured reserve, sign two offensive linemen

Wide receiver Justyn Ross makes a catch during an OTA at the Chiefs’ training facility Thursday, June 2, 2022. Jill Toyoshiba jtoyoshiba@kcstar.com

Wide receiver Justyn Ross’ season is over before the 2022 campaign begins.

The Kansas City Chiefs on Monday placed Ross, an undrafted rookie out of Clemson, on injured reserve with a foot injury.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed last week when quarterbacks, rookies and select players reported for training camp at Missouri Western State University that Ross recently underwent surgery. The rookie receiver missed time during June’s mandatory minicamp and hasn’t been present at training camp.

Ross’ signing after late April’s NFL draft created a buzz because of his playmaking ability in college. An inability to stay healthy, however, derailed his promising collegiate career, as he dealt with a neck and spinal injury in 2020 and a foot injury in 2021.

With Ross down, the Chiefs have adequate depth at the wide receiver position with Mecole Hardman, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Josh Gordon, rookie Skyy Moore, Daurice Fountain, Justin Watson, Corey Coleman, Cornell Powell, Gary Jennings, Omar Bayless and Aaron Parker.

The Chiefs used Ross’ spot on the roster by signing offensive linemen Evin Ksiezarczyk and David Steinmetz.

Ksiezarczyk entered the league in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Buffalo with the Atlanta Falcons and spent time with the Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders.

Steinmetz entered the league in 2018 as an undrafted free agent out of Purdue with the Miami Dolphins. He previously spent time with Washington and the Houston Texans.