Dover, OH

Ritter, Garner, Troyer among winners at FNB Junior Golf Tournament of Champions

By Times-Reporter Staff Report
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 2 days ago

Sandy Valley High School senior Connor Ritter geared up for defense of his Division II state championship title as he captured the boys 16-18-year-old championship of the First National Bank Junior Golf Tour 2022 Tournament of Champions held at Union Country Club in Dover under delightful conditions Monday.

Ritter won the crown by shooting a two-over-par par 74. He shot a 38 on the front nine and a 36 on the back nine to claim the championship.

Ritter edged Gavin Gress for the title as the latter shot a 75 for second place, while Carter Mishler and Colton Moore each fired a 76 for a third-place tie. Nathan Menapace finished fifth with an 83 and Carter Wells rounded out the six-player field with an 86.

Ashlee Garner claimed the girls 16-18 division with an 85.

Sammi Miller took second with an 89 and Olivia Baker was third with a 90. Claire Hostetler and Hannah Steiner tied for fourth with 96s, while Brooklyn Numbers finished sixth a 101.

Former Garaway High School and current Malone University standout Jocelyn Troyer won the girls collegiate division with a 76.

Abbey Dillon was the runner-up with an 84 and Erin Shockey placed third with an 88, while Alexis Zimmer finished fourth with a 97 and Mackenzie Baker was fifth with a 106. Kyle Rohr qualified for the final, but did not start.

Chatum Courson claimed the boys 13-15-year-old division title with a 79.

Brody Foster took second place after a four hole playoff with Evan Fix. Each shot an 87 in regulation. Devon McGlothlin shot an 88 for fourth place, while Cooper Briggs and Hayden Gensor each had a 93.

Camry Ianniello claimed the girls 13-15 championship with a nine hole score of 49.

Mya Downing took second place after a one hole playoff over Kylie P. Miller. Each shot 50 in regulation. Khoen Courson finished fourth with a 54 and Julia Hancock took fifth with a 55, while Katie Phillips ended up sixth with a 57.

Owen Cummings won the boys 12 and under title by shooting a 40 for nine holes.

Colton Gress was second with a 41 and Marcus Beun placed third with a 42, while Chase McCauley finished fourth with a 44, Clark Frischen was fifth with a 50 and Dylan Pielech took sixth with a 56.

Makayla Gress claimed the girls 12 and under crown with a 61 in nine holes followed by Lucy Numbers who placed second with a 61 and Reagan Gerber ended up third with a 79.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Ritter, Garner, Troyer among winners at FNB Junior Golf Tournament of Champions

