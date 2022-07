There are many fun things to do during Michigan summers but attending a county fair is a fan favorite for many of us. County fairs are a great way to learn more about the community and celebrate Michigan culture with a fun summer tradition – and there’s no shortage of opportunities: there are 86 county fairs in the state. While county fairs can occur during the spring, summer and fall, some of the biggest events occur during the late summer in August.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO