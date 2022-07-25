Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Fredericksburg, Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 16:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Orange; Spotsylvania The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Orange County in central Virginia Spotsylvania County in central Virginia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 420 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Orange, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Orange, Spotsylvania, Mine Run, Everona, Verdiersville, Locust Grove, Snell, Thornhill, Nasons, Glenora, Lake Of The Woods, Unionville, Cookstown, Rhoadesville, Brokenburg, Parker, Rapidan, Burr Hill, Madison Run and Alsop. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ORANGE COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO