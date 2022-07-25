ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culpeper County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for City of Fredericksburg, Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-25 16:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: City of Fredericksburg; Culpeper; Fauquier; Orange; Spotsylvania; Stafford The National...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Orange, Spotsylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 16:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Orange; Spotsylvania The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Orange County in central Virginia Spotsylvania County in central Virginia * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 420 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles east of Orange, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Orange, Spotsylvania, Mine Run, Everona, Verdiersville, Locust Grove, Snell, Thornhill, Nasons, Glenora, Lake Of The Woods, Unionville, Cookstown, Rhoadesville, Brokenburg, Parker, Rapidan, Burr Hill, Madison Run and Alsop. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ORANGE COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect throughout Richmond Metro, Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect in several counties throughout the Richmond Metro area and Central Virginia. According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in the City of Richmond, Chesterfield County, New Kent County, Henrico County, Hanover County, King William County, Caroline County and Orange County.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Accomack, Albemarle, Amherst, Appomattox, Arlington, Augusta by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Accomack; Albemarle; Amherst; Appomattox; Arlington; Augusta; Bedford; Botetourt; Buckingham; Campbell; Caroline; City of Alexandria; City of Buena Vista; City of Charlottesville; City of Fairfax; City of Falls Church; City of Fredericksburg; City of Harrisonburg; City of Lexington; City of Lynchburg; City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; City of Roanoke; City of Salem; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro; Clarke; Culpeper; Cumberland; Essex; Fairfax; Fauquier; Fluvanna; Franklin; Goochland; Greene; Hanover; King George; King William; King and Queen; Lancaster; Loudoun; Louisa; Madison; Middlesex; Nelson; Northumberland; Orange; Page; Powhatan; Prince William; Rappahannock; Richmond; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Spotsylvania; Stafford; Warren; Westmoreland SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 503 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ACCOMACK ALBEMARLE AMHERST APPOMATTOX ARLINGTON AUGUSTA BEDFORD BOTETOURT BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CAROLINE CLARKE CULPEPER CUMBERLAND ESSEX FAIRFAX FAUQUIER FLUVANNA FRANKLIN GOOCHLAND GREENE HANOVER KING AND QUEEN KING GEORGE KING WILLIAM LANCASTER LOUDOUN LOUISA MADISON MIDDLESEX NELSON NORTHUMBERLAND ORANGE PAGE POWHATAN PRINCE WILLIAM RAPPAHANNOCK RICHMOND ROANOKE ROCKBRIDGE ROCKINGHAM SHENANDOAH SPOTSYLVANIA STAFFORD WARREN WESTMORELAND VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDRIA BUENA VISTA CHARLOTTESVILLE FAIRFAX FALLS CHURCH FREDERICKSBURG HARRISONBURG LEXINGTON LYNCHBURG MANASSAS MANASSAS PARK ROANOKE SALEM STAUNTON WAYNESBORO
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
Watchful Eye

Drivers advised to avoid I-95 in Fredericksburg area at night July 25 - 29

Drivers who want to avoid major delays should find an alternative route to using Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area this week. VDOT announced that starting July 25, I-95 northbound and southbound will be reduced to one lane overnight near various interchanges between exit 148 (Quantico) and exit 104 (Carmel Church) in Caroline County. These changes to the traffic patterns are to allow for Express Lanes construction and paving operations.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
rewind1051.com

Pair of COVID deaths reported in the valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. – Virginia processed just four COVID related deaths Tuesday, but half of them were in the WSVA listening area. The Virginia Department of Health reported fatal cases of the virus in Staunton and Waynesboro. There were also a pair of new COVID related hospitalizations in the valley.
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Three men charged by Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly embezzling more than $250,000

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Three men have been charged by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly embezzling more than $250,000, according to police. In May 2022, Beckstrom Electric learned of possible embezzlement by an employee. Through the investigation, police determined that two employees within the company allegedly conspired with the owner of R Gonzales Sheet Metal, LLC and 3RG and Systems, LLC, a third-party agency that provides temporary part-time workers.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Prince William Police hosting back-to-school drive in Manassas

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As students in Prince William County get ready to return to the classroom, the police department is helping provide much-needed supplies. The Prince William County Police Department is hosting a back-to-school supply drive, and is asking people to donate if possible. The drive will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, at the Walmart located at 8386 Sudley Road in Manassas.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Dolphins in Fredericksburg? Chesapeake DolphinWatch finds bottlenose sightings far upstream

Dolphins in Fredericksburg? Chesapeake DolphinWatch finds bottlenose sightings far upstream. Featured photo courtesy of Beth Pence via Chesapeake DolphinWatch. When you think of Fredericksburg’s wildlife, you may imagine the river otters highlighted in the Otter-ly Amazing Public Art Project or the great blue herons that fly in from their rookery in Stafford. You may not picture a bottlenose dolphin swimming in the river near Sophia Street, but crowdsourced data from the University Maryland Center for Environmental Science have led some to speculate online that dolphins may swim as far west as Fredericksburg.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WUSA9

13 displaced in 2-alarm townhome fire in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Va. — Firefighters in Leesburg, Virginia, are still working to determine what caused a two-alarm fire Tuesday morning. Firefighters from several northern Virginia jurisdictions responded to a call of a house fire in the 600 block of Running Creek Square in Leesburg. Responding crews found enough flames coming from one townhome in the area to call a second alarm, allowing more crews to respond and help bring the fire under control.
LEESBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

Stafford County residents upset over trash pickup delays

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - Stafford County residents have been flooding phone lines and complaining to local lawmakers after they say their trash went weeks without being picked up. The delay in services occurred after a major company took over waste removal countywide. FOX 5’s Tisha Lewis reports residents were being...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia flags lowered Thursday in honor of late senator

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Flags will be lowered in Virginia Thursday in honor of former Virginia Senator Charles Waddell. Waddell died last week at age 90. He had represented Loudoun County in the Virginia Senate for 26 years. Governor Glenn Youngkin’s flag order reads as follows:. In accordance with...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Silver Diner closing as Clarendon redevelops

If you’ve ever been to the Clarendon neighborhood, in Arlington, Virginia, you can probably picture the Silver Diner, near where Wilson Boulevard, Fairfax Drive and Washington Boulevard all come together. That landmark won’t be around much longer. The Silver Diner in Clarendon, which has been there for 26...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Orange County man found safe

ORANGE, Va (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Town of Orange Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating a missing man. According to police, 18-year-old Nana Appiah-Ofori was last seen at 9 a.m. in Orange on July 21. He is a Black male, who is 5-foot-9 and has brown...
ORANGE, VA
WHSV

Shenandoah County neighbors upset over removal of mailboxes

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Some residents of a Shenandoah County private community are upset after a neighbor removed 24 of their mailboxes from his property and dumped them half a mile away. “There’s 24 accounts of destruction of property and tampering with the United States mail, and he did...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

VSP investigating fatal crash in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Frog Pond Road in Augusta County. The crash occurred around 7:35 a.m. Saturday. Officials say a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix heading north on Frog Pond Road ran off the side of the...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

