Amarillo, TX

1 indicted in connection with Texas Roadhouse Shooting

By Angel Oliva
 2 days ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents filed by the District Clerk in Potter County, one man has been indicted by a grand jury in connection with a late April shooting that left one woman dead at a Texas Roadhouse in Amarillo.

According to court documents, Mario Alberto Rodriguez, 30, was indicted by the Grand Jurors for Potter County after a shooting that took place on April 30. Rodriguez was indicted Monday for murder a first-degree felony.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, officers with the Amarillo Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of Texas Roadhouse on April 30. Police said a man, who the indictment identified as Rodriguez, fired a gun multiple times into a car hitting a woman.

Police identified the victim of that shooting as, Marisela Mendoza, 23. Police said the two were in a relationship and had traveled to Amarillo separately. Mendoza was taken to the hospital where she died from her injuries.

A murder warrant was issued for Rodriguez, on May 1, and he was found and arrested in Hereford.

Comments / 5

Jose Mireles
2d ago

Dumb***. Not only did he take his kids mom away he also took his life away from his kids.

Reply
7
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

