ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collingdale, PA

PA Mom Charged In BF's Brutal Beatings Of 5-Year-Old Son

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zFmlP_0gsOcrPi00
Emily Laster (left) and Steven Dougherty Photo Credit: Montgomery County District Attorney's Office

A Pennsylvania mom surrendered to authorities Monday, July 25 after a warrant was issued for her arrest in connection with the brutal beatings of her five-year-old son by her boyfriend, authorities said.

Emily Laster, 30, of Sanatoga, has been charged with felony child endangerment, alongside her now ex-boyfriend, Steven Doughtery, 31, of Collingdale, who was arrested Tuesday, July 20 on similar charges, including aggravated assault, in the abuse case, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

Prosecutors determined that, while Laster did not cause the actual physical harm, she had a duty of care as a mom to protect her son, yet she continued to leave him in the sole care of Dougherty.

Authorities also announced that Dougherty, who had been freed after posting 10 percent of $10,000 bail, was ordered to be taken back into custody, after prosecutors filed a motion requesting an emergency bail review hearing, which was held Monday morning.

“Judge Walker heard the disturbing evidence in this case, as well as heard our argument that defendant Dougherty posed a danger to the victim and the community,” DA Steele said. “The defendant is now behind bars awaiting trial.”

Doughtery's preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 9, while Laster's court date is pending.

Investigators say Dougherty severely bruised the boy's penis and scrotum, as well as his abdomen, chest, eyelids, arms, and legs, and caused multiple bilateral fractures on 14 ribs.

The boy had been admitted to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) on multiple occasions during the course of the abuse, which took place over several months last year, authorities said.

Since the boy’s release from CHOP on Nov. 23, 2021, he has been living with relatives and has not seen his mother or Dougherty as part of safety plan implemented by the Montgomery County Office of Children and Youth, authorities said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Pennsylvania Mom Killed In California Hotel: Police

A 22-year-old Pennsylvania mom was found dead in a California hotel and now police are investigating her death as a homicide. Diasia Sease of Harrisburg was identified as the victim of a “suspicious death" on Thursday, July 21, by Modesto police. Modesto police were first called to investigate the...
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

PA Dad Of 3 Killed In Same Area Where His Dad Was Murdered 15 Years Prior

Jonas Jacob Strunk IV, 25, of Harrisburg, was killed in the same area where his father and namesake was killed at the age of 35 nearly 15 years prior, according to his family. Strunk was found shot to death in the area of Evergreen and Haehnlen streets, just after midnight on Saturday, July 16, by Harrisburg police, as the department stated in the release and as identified by the family and previous court records.
HARRISBURG, PA
Law & Crime

Virginia Mom Pleads Guilty to Killing 2-Year-Old Son by Giving Him Methadone-Laced Sippy Cup

A 32-year-old mother in Virginia this week admitted to killing her 2-year-old son by intentionally giving the little boy methadone in an effort to make him sleep, thereby causing a fatal overdose. Sherrell M. Rivera on Tuesday pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter and one count of felony child neglect causing serious injury in the death of Kruz Rivera, authorities confirmed to Law&Crime.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Collingdale, PA
Montgomery County, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Montgomery County, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Daily Voice

Missing 27-Year-Old Maryland Man Found Dead

The search for a missing man in Montgomery County ended tragically when he was found dead.As previously reported by Daily Voice, Tyrell Jamaal Grice, 27, was last seen in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 17 in the 4900 block of McCall Street.Grice was found dead, the Montgomery County Depart…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Maryland Mom Dies Six Days After Delivering Baby Boy

Support is surging for the family of a Maryland mom, who died six days after delivering a baby boy. Ashley Hood grew up in Accokeek but now lives in Waldorf, according to her Facebook page. It was not clear how she died, but those who knew her said it was sudden and unexpected — leaving baby Mason Alexander without a mother.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Children And Youth#Beatings#Violent Crime#Bila
Daily Voice

UNDERCOVER BUST: Fentanyl, Crack Flushed By GF As BF Flees Striking Police, LanCo. DA Says

A couple involved in drug dealing has led to a massive cocaine and fentanyl seizure in central Pennsylvania — but the boyfriend remains at-large, authorities say. Undercover investigators since June 2 bought a total of 12.6 grams of crack cocaine from Christopher Alvelo, 30, who was accompanied by his girlfriend, Destiny Medina, 28, each time, the Lancaster County district attorney's office said.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Life for mother who murdered toddler on day of family court hearing

A mother who murdered her toddler on the day his father was applying to the Family Court to have more contact has been jailed for life with a minimum term of more than 18 years.Carol Hodgson, 40, used a plastic bag to smother two-year-old Daniel Hodgson Green at her home in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, and then tried to kill herself, leaving notes for her family.The boy’s heartbroken father Stefan Green read a victim impact statement at Teesside Crown Court before his former partner was sentenced, expressing how much he wanted to be part of his son’s life,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Voice

'Strange Odor' Coming From Storage Unit Leds K-9 to $90K In Fentanyl, Marijuana LanCo. DA Says

What's that smell in Lancaster? Well, police and K-9 units investigated and found a massive amount of drugs, according to the county district attorney's office. Alexis Martinez, 38, of North Broad Street, was arrested after the Drug Task Force investigated "a strong marijuana odor coming from a storage unit located at 222 Seymour Street" reported to the Lancaster City Bureau on June 29, according to the release.
LANCASTER, PA
Daily Voice

Community Rallies For 2 Children Orphaned After Mom Died In RT 222 Crash

A community is coming together to help the family of a beloved mom of two who died at the scene of a crash in central Pennsylvania on Friday, July 15, authorities say. Erika Renee Crossen, 33, of Millersville, was traveling south on Route 222 by Hunsicker Road in Manheim Township when she hit another car around 6:10 p.m., according to a release by township police and later identified by the Lancaster County coroner's office.
MANHEIM, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
323K+
Followers
49K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy