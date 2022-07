As soon as Linda Roever heard about the flooding, she jumped in her car and drove toward the animals at Stray Paws Rescue in old town St. Peters. The road was flooded and impassable, so she parked at a Burger King nearly half a mile away. She waded through 4 feet of water as fast as she could. Roever, president of the board for the volunteer-run shelter, called 911 as she ran toward the building.

SAINT PETERS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO