ELGIN, SC (WJBF) – According to an ABC affiliate in Columbia, South Carolina, chemical fumes coming from WeylChem in Elgin are causing evacuations. According to our affiliate, deputies and fire crews are working to clear the area of chemical fumes and smoke at I-20 and Highway 12. All traffic is being diverted onto Highway 1. Off ramps are the only way out.

ELGIN, SC ・ 17 HOURS AGO