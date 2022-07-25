ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fogelsville, PA

PA man dies after being strangled by snake

By Vivian Muniz
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j5X55_0gsObago00

FOGELSVILLE, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Leigh County Coroner has pronounced a man dead after he was constricted by a Boa around his neck.

According to the coroner, Elliot Senseman, 27, of Upper Macungie Township (Fogelsville) died after an incident occurred with a snake on Wednesday, July 20.

Mansfield University receives $40,000 to curb underage, dangerous drinking

As stated in the release, around 2:00 p.m. at Senseman’s home, a boa constrictor type of snake nearly 18 feet in length, constricted Senseman around the neck causing an anoxic brain injury due to lack of oxygen reaching the brain. Police arrived and shot the snake to free the man from its grip.

On Sunday, Senseman was pronounced dead at 8:00 a.m. at the Leigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest due to his injuries sustained in the attack.

The death is being investigated by the Upper Macungie Township Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Woman hit by firetruck dies after walking into roadway

MAHANOY TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner was called to the scene of a crash that occurred Thursday morning in Northumberland County. Crews responded to a crash that occurred on Route 147 between Toad Valley Road and Hickory Road in Mahanoy Township According to Pennsylvania State Police, Rebecca Wenrich, 66, of Dalmatia, walked into […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man accused of choking and stabbing dog to death

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man from Luzerne County was arrested on July 11 and faces charges for allegedly hitting, choking, and stabbing a dog to death according to a Humane Society Police Officer (HSPO). Officials said Ryan Brown was upset about the dog, known as Bandit, for attacking his dog and killing a small […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Macungie, PA
City
Home, PA
City
Upper Macungie Township, PA
City
Fogelsville, PA
WBRE

Woman arrested in Luzerne County drug investigation

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Duryea Police Department said they conducted an undercover drug investigation in Luzerne County that led to the arrest of one woman. Officials said they, along with members of the Luzerne County Drug Task Force (TCDTF), made multiple drug purchases from a 40-year-old woman behind her house. Investigators said the woman […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

PSP searches for missing man from Schuylkill County

PORT CARBON, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man that they say has been reported missing as of Monday out of Schuylkill County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Jason McNitsky, 48, of Port Carbon, was reported missing as of Monday at 6:00 a.m. Police say he was last seen within the Ashland Borough area.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake#Brain Injury#Leigh#Accident#The Leigh County Coroner#Boa#Mansfield University#Nexstar Media Inc
WBRE

PSP: Burglars shot front door, stole alcohol, vapes

UNION TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police said multiple suspects broke into a Luzerne County quick mart and stole two twelve packs of Twisted Tea and $2,000 worth of vapes. On July 26, officials said state police were dispatched to the Country Side Quick Mart on Hunlock Harveyville Road in Hunlock Creek for a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Vanity plate found at scene of hit-and-run crash

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that they say was involved in a hit and run. According to the Bloomsburg Police Department, a hit and run occurred in the 400 block of Wirt Street around 2:30 a.m. Police say the suspect vehicle is a black 2009-2014 Ford F-150 […]
BLOOMSBURG, PA
sauconsource.com

Woman Cited Following Crash on Rt. 412, Police Say

A 59-year-old Kintnersville woman was cited under the Pennsylvania Motor Vehicle Code following an accident on Rt. 412 in Springfield Township, Bucks County, July 20, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said in a news release Monday. According to police, Marina L. Donohue was southbound in the 5600 block of Rt....
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times News

Crash closes Rt. 895

Route 895 in East Penn Township is closed due to a motor vehicle crash. The accident occurred at 10:30 a.m. just east of the intersection with Church Hill Road. Reports from the scene are that a woman struck the guardrails. The victim was being treated at the scene by Lehighton paramedics. Responding to the scene were the East Penn and Mahoning Valley fire companies. State police at Lehighton are investigating the incident.
LEHIGHTON, PA
animalpetitions.org

Dog Mutilated, Tortured and Left for Dead Deserves Justice

Target: James Martin, District Attorney of Lehigh County, PA. Goal: Punish individual responsible for torturing and killing dog to fullest extent of law. A Pennsylvania family made a horrifying discovery near their home. While they were out with their pet dog, they came upon the body of another canine laying close to a cornfield. This dog, described only as a tan mixed breed, bore signs of extreme mutilation and torture.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Monroe County man dies in fiery truck crash

Jackson Township (Monroe County) - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a 49-year-old man died in a fiery truck crash on I-80 Thursday. According to Troopers, the victim, identified as Jason Lebron of Tobyhanna, was driving a construction truck in the far right lane when an SUV with two people inside decided to pass him. That's when Lebron suddenly merged into the left lane, hitting that SUV, continued up an embankment, which caused the truck to go airborne into a wooded area hitting several trees. The truck then caught on fire.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy