Hampden, MA

Stop & Shop holding statewide hiring event Saturday

By Amy Phillips
 2 days ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– The Stop & Shop grocery chain will be holding a career fair and hiring event across Massachusetts on Saturday.

The one-day career fair takes place on Saturday, July 30th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Over 100 stores will participate, including locations in Berkshire, Hampden and Hampshire counties, in an effort to fill 750 permanent, part-time open e-commerce and store positions. Attendees should be prepared for on site interviews.

The company is offering starting wages of $15 an hour and $15.30 an hour after 30 days, including union positions in the bakery, deli, grocery, seafood, and produce departments. There are also unionized openings on the overnight crew, as well as for cashiers, porters, baggers, home shoppers, and drivers.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old to work nights, and in the deli, meat and seafood departments. Home delivery drivers must be aged 21 or older. All other positions are open to anyone over age 16.

For more information about job opportunities or to apply online, go to the Stop & Shop website.

