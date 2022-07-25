ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

WVU to meet Purdue in first round of Phil Knight Legacy

By Greg Hunter BlueGoldNews.com
WVNews
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mountaineer men’s basketball team will face Purdue in the first round of the 2022 Phil Knight Legacy on Thanksgiving Day,...

www.wvnews.com

WVNews

Eagle Scout

LUMBERPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Braden Hamrick, the son of Myron and Nicole Hamrick of Bennett…
LUMBERPORT, WV
WVNews

Hamrick presents Eagle Scout project in Lumberport, West Virginia

LUMBERPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Braden Hamrick, the son of Myron and Nicole Hamrick of Bennetts Run Road, Lumberport, on June 19 presented his Eagle Scout Project of “Food for the Flock” located beside the Ten Mile Baptist Church Community Building on W.Va. 20 outside of Lumberport.
LUMBERPORT, WV
WVNews

Music at Penn Alps scholarships awarded

GRANTSVILLE — The Music at Penn Alps Scholarship program has awarded two new scholarships for the spring semester. The new scholarship students are Jaden Murphy from Garrett County and Kailee Emerick from Bedford County, Pa.
GRANTSVILLE, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport, West Virginia, man to be sentenced Sept. 7 in Shinnston-area stabbing

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 36-year-old Bridgeport man will be sentenced Sept. 7 for stabbing another male in northern Harrison County. John Clyde Emerson, indicted on a malicious assault charge, on Thursday entered a plea to the lesser-included felony of unlawful assault, according to Assistant Prosecutor Andrea Roberts, of the office of Harrison Prosecutor Rachel Romano.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

LUCAS to offer lung cancer screening in Hurricane and Jane Lew

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Putnam and Lewis counties offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at:
JANE LEW, WV
WVNews

MHAA funds concert series equipment

OAKLAND — If you’ve attended any of the Town of Oakland’s Little Yough Summer Music Festival (LYSMF) concerts this year, you might have noticed the updated, clear, and crisp sound of the music and performers thanks to the purchase of some brand-new sound equipment. The Oakland Heritage...
OAKLAND, CA
WVNews

Donald Ralph Strosnider

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WV News) — Don entered into his heavenly home on July 27, 2022, at his home in Goose Creek, SC. Don was born on March 14, 1938, in Clarksburg, WV. Don is survived by his wife, Linda Blackwell Strosnider. He is also survived by two daughters, Ilise Cohn of New Jersey, Amanda Smith (Lawrence) of Barnwell, SC, and three grandsons, Craig Pender, Clay Pender, and Carson Smith. He is also survived by three step-children, Douglas T. Garrett (Tracey), Kimberly Garrett Moore (Woody), and Melissa Mizell (Luis). Don is also survived by his brother, Jim Strosnider (Roberta) of Naples, FL, and a sister, Kay Strosnider (Jane) of Kennet Square, PA. He leaves behind nieces and nephews, 6 step-grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren, all of which he loved dearly.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WVNews

Carol Jean Boyers

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — On the night of July, 26, 2022, Carol Jean Boyers received the call she’d waited and prepared for all of her life. Being an offer she couldn’t refuse, she will not be returning to us. This assignment comes with a tremendous sign-on bonus, a reunion with the love of her life, her mother and daddy, and so many family friends and fur babies she loved waiting for her.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

'Buddy Benches' distributed in memory of Keira Mae Rinker

OAKLAND — Thanks to the help of numerous sponsors, 15 Buddy Benches have been purchased for Garrett County — one for every elementary school and Head Start center. This was done through the “Kindness For Keira” project created by Dawn Rinker to help deal with the grief of losing her 8-year-old daughter, Keira Mae Rinker, in a car accident on Oct. 10.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Garrett County Lighthouse holds annual carnival

OAKLAND — Garrett County Lighthouse Inc. held its annual Client Carnival on July 19. In attendance were clients from both the Psychiatric Rehabilitation Program (PRP) and the Residential Rehabilitation Program (RRP). Staff and clients participated in numerous outside activities, with one of the most popular being the dunk tank,...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD

