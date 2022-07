HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The United Way of Henderson County is calling on the community to step up and help local schools. The organization is holding its day of action next month. It’s a countywide morning of service to help local schools get ready for the upcoming school year. It needs about 600 volunteers to work on 31 service projects at 24 schools and learning centers.

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO