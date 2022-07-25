ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ludlow, KY

Historic porches star in party planned in Ludlow

By Staff Report
linknky.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fronts of five old houses in Ludlow will be open for a “Progressive Porch Party” on Saturday, August 6 to raise money for the preservation of historic structures in Ludlow. The event is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. on the grounds...

linknky.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
linknky.com

Half of this before-and-after Ludlow home is finished; check out the inside

A double house in Ludlow is completely remodeled on one side, but the other side remains untouched. It gives those who see the house a real-time before-and-after look. The home was built in the 1800s, when Ludlow resident Michael Burns wanted a place for his twins to live that would allow them to be together but also have their own space.
LUDLOW, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Ovation is growing as construction continues in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Corporex’s Ovation project is well underway. Vice president of construction, Alan Bogart, said they’re working on office and hotel space as part of the 25-acre mixed-use development. “We feel the hotel is a great amenity not only for our office tenants, but patrons of...
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

Dayton City Clerk retires after 37 years

City Clerk Donna Leger is retiring from the City of Dayton after nearly 37 years. Leger first started working for the City of Dayton in 1985. She served as assistant city clerk from 1990 to 1995 and as City Clerk/Treasurer of the city since 1995. The city held a reception...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ludlow, KY
City
Somerset, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
Local
Kentucky Government
WKRC

A look at just a few items available at Glier's Goettafest

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - One of the Tri-State's most beloved festivals begins July 28. Kerry Schall from Glier's Goettafest shares a preview along with Kelli Bonoma from Mia Bella's. And Aleah Hordges gets her first taste of goetta. Schall also put out the call for volunteers to help with the games...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Overpass bridge named to honor Clyde and Mary Middleton

On Monday, July 25, people from all over Northern Kentucky and beyond poured into the room at the Fort Mitchell City Building to honor and celebrate the lives of Clyde and Mary Middleton. The couple’s names will appear on the overpass bridge on Dixie Highway over I-75 in Fort Mitchell....
KENTON COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Boone County buys 296 acres from CVG for park, animal shelter

Boone County Fiscal Court has approved the purchase of 296 acres of land from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The court reviewed the deal on Tuesday during its regular meeting. Commissioners voted unanimously to purchase the acreage from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport for $1.18 million, according to County Administrator Jeff Earlywine.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Kenwood Theatre closing Friday after 12 years of business

CINCINNATI — Kenwood Theatre is closing after 12 years of business. The theater will close Friday, according to a statement from Theatre Management Corporation. Watch the latest headlines from WLWT in the video player above. The owner of the building came to an agreement to close the business. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Porches#Tavern#Wine#Closson Court#Venmo#Victorian
WKRC

$32 million apartment along Ohio River fills quickly

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A $32 million luxury apartment development is now open along the banks of the Ohio River. Flaherty & Collins Properties has finished construction of Whiskey River Apartments, a 150-unit apartment development at 500 W. High St. in Lawrenceburg. The Indianapolis-based developer scheduled a grand opening from 2-6 p.m. July 22.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

NKY streetscapes: Dixie Highway in Fort Mitchell

Fort Mitchell will forever have my heart. This is where I walked home from elementary school each day, where I now stop for my daily coffee, and where I meet friends for dinner and drinks. I can’t go more than a few feet without running into someone I know.
FORT MITCHELL, KY
linknky.com

Covington church to be featured in BLINK event

A Covington church was highlighted as part of an announcement by organizers of BLINK, the regional light, art, and projection mapping event returning to Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky in October. On Monday morning, organizers announced what they called the “first wave of artists” to work on the immersive light show...
COVINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
dayton.com

Dayton’s new food hall opens today: Meet the vendors

Dayton’s first food hall in the historic Wright-Dunbar District is opening at 7 a.m. today for coffee and breakfast from two of its vendors. The remaining vendors open at 11 a.m. for lunch. “We are ready for today,” Rob Barry, general manager of West Social Tap & Table said....
DAYTON, OH
linknky.com

Covington expanding citywide Homeowner Repair Program

The City of Covington announced that it has been able to help approximately 124 homeowners in need of urgent repairs over the past ten years. The repairs often fixed problems that posed threats to the health and safety of the people living there. Now, Covington is looking to double those...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Cincinnati restaurateur goes for vacation vibes at Milford eatery

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Cincinnati restaurateur has just opened his latest eatery, a family-friendly restaurant on the border of Old Milford and Terrace Park meant to evoke the feeling of being on vacation. Joe Creighton opened Covalt Station at 222 Wooster Pike on July 20. Creighton is best...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

12 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Weekend (July 29-31)

If you gotta get your goetta, you now have two full weekends to indulge in the Queen City's favorite meaty mixture at this year's Glier's Goettafest. Held July 28-31 and Aug. 4-7 at Newport's Festival Park, this annual celebration of all things goetta features eight full days of insane eats, cold beer, live music, kid-friendly games and the world's only goetta vending machine. Gorge on more than 50 different sweet and savory goetta-infused dishes ranging from goetta nachos and deep-fried goetta cheese coneys to goetta brownies and a goetta donut sandwich. 5-11 p.m. July 29; noon-11 p.m. July 30; noon-9 p.m. July 31. Additional dates Aug. 4-7. Free admission. Newport's Festival Park, Newport on the Levee, goettafest.com. Read CityBeat's story for everything you can eat at Goettafest.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Fort Thomas congratulates Independence Day parade winners

Linda Slone and Jim Trauth are longtime co-organizers of the Fort Thomas Independence Day parade. Last year’s parade was big, Slone said, and she expected even more participants this year. She was not disappointed. “It really was a great day to host a parade,” Stone said. “We had more...
FORT THOMAS, KY
cincinnatirefined.com

5 reasons you can't miss the Hamilton County Fair in August

THURSDAY: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m. SATURDAY: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. SUNDAY: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Here are five reasons you'll want to make it to the Hamilton County Fair this year:. The entire family can enjoy bands and live music provided by Hutch Down Records, plus there's Ascend Pro Wrestling all week and an arts and crafts exhibition. You can also have some fun on exhilarating fair rides, which are included in the price of admission.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy